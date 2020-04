The theory that the novel coronavirus, which has seen over 2 million cases worldwide, originated in a Chinese lab got another backer.

A Fox News report on April 16 quoted a number of sources who "looked closely at early actions" of the Chinese government and had looked at "relevant materials" to conclude that the coronavirus was not a bioweapon but an outcome of Chinese effort to compete with the US on "identifying and combating viruses"

The report also quoted the reactions of a series of US officials, from President Donald Trump to Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chief of Staffs, all of who wouldn't deny that it could be a possibility, a line that is consistent with the US administration's position on the issue.

According to the Fox News report, the virus was initially transmitted from a bat to a lab employee in Wuhan who later spread the virus across the city.

It added that the conclusion is based on various classified and open-source documents along with other evidence. According to one source, the entire pandemic may be the "costliest government coverup of all time."

"More and more we're hearing the story...we are doing a very thorough examination of this horrible situation," US President Donald Trump was quoted as saying when asked about the claims by the media.

Supporters of the theory claim that Wuhan wet market, initially identified as a possible point of origin, never sold bats and in fact was brought in to equation by Beijing to divert attention along with propaganda efforts targeting the U.S. and Italy, the report said.

Further, various media reports have pointed out that the US Embassy officials had warned back in 2018 about the poor safety standards at the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab and had information about scientists conducting risky research on coronavirus from bats in the facility, the report said.