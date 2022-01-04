Coronavirus Omicron News Latest Updates: Punjab govt imposes night curfew; BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tests COVID positive

Over 41 lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 years received COVID vaccine doses till 8 pm on the first day of the inoculation drive for this group of beneficiaries. The cumulative COVID vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 146.61 crore with more than 98 lakh shots being administered on Monday till 10.15 pm. "Well done Young India! Over 40 lakh between 15-18 age group received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of vaccination drive for children, till 8 pm. This is another feather in the cap of India's vaccination drive," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

Here are the latest updates:

# BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tests positive for COVID-19.

# The Punjab government imposes night curfew in municipal areas with certain exceptions. Bars, cinemas halls, malls, restaurants, spas to operate at 50 percent capacity subject to staff being fully vaccinated. Only fully vaccinated staff to attend government, private offices.

# DCGI's Subject Expert Committee (SEC) to meet today to examine Bharat Biotech's application for the use of its intranasal COVID vaccine as a booster shot, say sources.

# Today's Data Highlights

- 37,379 new cases, 124 new deaths, 11,007 new recoveries, 26,248 rise in the active cases

- New cases highest in 117 days

- Maharashtra reports 12,160 new cases, West Bengal 6,078, Delhi 4,099

- 8 states/UTs reporting more than 1k daily new cases

- Kerala reports 71 new deaths (including 41 backlog), West Bengal 13, Maharashtra 11

- 32 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +238% (world average is +77%)

- 99.28 lakh new vaccinations. 146.70 crore total. 23.50 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 33.70 lakh second dose. 42.06 lakh of 15-17 year-olds received the first dose yesterday. 146.28 crore fully vaccinated

- 11.54 lakh new tests. All-India test positivity rate: 3.24% (3.84% the previous day)

- Daily test positivity rate: Goa 26.43%, West Bengal 19.59%, Mizoram 15.66%, Maharashtra 11.01%

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Mizoram 13.88%, West Bengal 10.39%, Goa 9.46%

# India reports 37,379 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11,007 recoveries, and 124 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Daily positivity rate: 3.24%

Active cases: 1,71,830

Total recoveries: 3,43,06,414

Death toll: 4,82,017

# Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tests COVID positive. "I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested," he tweets.

# Bihar: 72 more doctors of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna have tested positive for COVID-19, said Dr Binod Kumar Singh, Medical Superintendent of NMCH.

# Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey was admitted to a hospital on Monday after he tested positive for COVID-19. Pandey, 65, who is a BJP MP from Chandauli constituency, had earlier also tested positive for the coronavirus. "'I was unwell for the last two days due to which I underwent the COVID test and the report came positive. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to take care of themselves and get the necessary investigations done," he tweeted. The minister was admitted to the Yashoda hospital in Kaushambi.

# South Korea records 1st omicron variant death

South Korea says it has confirmed its first death related to the new omicron variant. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that the deceased was in their 90s and living at a nursing home in the southern city of Gwangju. It says the person received a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in October.