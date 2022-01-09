Coronavirus Omicron News Latest Updates: India adds 1,59,632 COVID cases in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 10.2%

More than 2 crore first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given to those in the 15-18 age group, taking the total doses administered to over 151.47 crore on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 79 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day by late Saturday night. As many as 2,27,33,154 vaccine doses have been administered to adolescents, the ministry said. In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised the enthusiasm among adolescents for vaccination and congratulated them on this achievement.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2, 2021. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1, 2021, for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Here are the latest updates:

# India reports 1,59,632 fresh COVID cases, 40,863 recoveries, and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours

Daily positivity rate: 10.21%

Active cases: 5,90,611

Total recoveries: 3,44,53,603

Death toll: 4,83,790

# Chennai observes complete lockdown today in view of rising number of COVID-19 cases.

# Weekend lockdown will not be imposed, for now, says Mumbai Mayor

# Haryana: Till now, around 50 doctors have tested positive for COVID-19. "In view of that, we've decided to put some restrictions including closing OPD service from Monday. We are advising chronic patients to take prescriptions online only," says Dr Ishwar Singh, PGIMS, Rohtak.