Coronavirus Omicron News Latest Updates: India's daily tally rises to 33,750; active cases surges to 1.45 lakh

The COVID vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years will begin today. The vaccine option for this age group would only be Covaxin. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCCGI) had granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions on December 24.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has advised states and Union Territories to provide separate vaccination centres, session sites, queue, and different vaccination teams for the 15-18 year age group to avoid the mixing-up of vaccines.

Here are the latest updates from the pandemic:

# Omicron spreads fast but causes very mild disease. The virus has weakened. It is like viral fever but precautions are necessary. However, there is no need to panic, says Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

# Today's Data Highlights (January 3)

- 33,750 new cases, 123 new deaths, 10,846 new recoveries, 22,781 rise in active cases

- New cases highest in 107 days

- Maharashtra reports 11,877 new cases, West Bengal 6,153, Delhi 3,194

- Kerala reports 78 new deaths (including 66 backlog), Maharashtra 9, West Bengal 8

- 32 states/UTs report a rise in active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +167% (world average is +59%)

- 23.31 lakh new vaccinations. 145.69 crore total. 6.2 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 17.11 lakh second dose. 61.06 crore fully vaccinated

- 8.8 lakh new tests. All-India test positivity rate: 3.84% (2.55% the previous day). Mizoram 23.07%, West Bengal 15.93%, Goa 10.77%, Maharashtra 9.66%

- Test positivity rate highest in 203 days

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Mizoram 10.50%, West Bengal 6.36%, Goa 6.04%

# India reports 33,750 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10,846 recoveries, and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

Active cases: 1,45,582

Total recoveries: 3,42,95,407

Death toll: 4,81,893

# Israel to offer fourth COVID vaccine shot to over 60s, medical staff

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel would offer the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people over 60 and to medical staff as it faces a surge in Omicron variant infections. Israel last week approved a fourth dose of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, a second booster, for people who are immune-compromised and the elderly living in care homes. "We now have a new layer of defence," Bennett said, adding that Israel's top government medical official, whose approval is needed to expand the booster campaign, had signed off on the latest move.

# Rajasthan imposes Covid curbs on political rallies, fairs, weddings

The Rajasthan government capped the number of people attending political and other rallies, dharnas, fairs and weddings at 100 and ordered the closure of schools in Jaipur city for classes 1 to 8, in view of rising COVID-19 cases. The decisions were taken at a Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Schools for classes 1 to 8 will be closed in Jaipur from January 3 to 9, while the other restrictions are applicable for entire Rajasthan and will come into force from 5 am on January 7, according to guidelines issued by the home department. A maximum of 100 people will be allowed in marriage functions, public, political, social or educational meetings and processions, dharnas, fairs and such events, it stated.

# Maharashtra on Sunday reported 11,877 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,707 more than the day before, and 50 Omicron infections, the state health department said in a bulletin. The state reported nine fatalities, which increased the overall COVID-19 toll to 1,41,542. The state is now left with 42,024 active cases, the bulletin said. Of the new 11,877 cases, 7,792 are from Mumbai, it said. However, as per the Mumbai civic body, the number of new cases detected in the city on Sunday was 8,063.