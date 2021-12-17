Coronavirus Omicron Latest News Updates: India adds 7,447 cases in 24 hrs; Kerala reports 284 backlog deaths

f the nearly 1.5 crore people eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi, over one crore have received both doses of vaccine, according to government data. According to the CoWIN portal, over 2.46 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. As many as 1,00,20,014 people have received both doses. Over 1.08 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Delhi on Thursday. Authorities in Northwest Delhi district have administered the maximum number of doses (over 29 lakh) in the capital, followed by Southwest Delhi (28.69 lakh) and West Delhi (26.57 lakh). In view of the threat posed by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the authorities have increased the pace of vaccination in Delhi over the last few weeks. A government official said district authorities have set up special facilities to contact people who are eligible for the second dose but have not taken it.

Here are the latest updates:

# Today's Data Highlights

- 7,447 new cases, 391 new deaths, 7,886 new recoveries, 830 dip in the active cases

- New cases below 10k for the 21st day

- Kerala reports 3,404 new cases, Maharashtra 877, West Bengal 660

- Kerala reports 320 new deaths (including 284 backlog), Maharashtra 19, West Bengal 12, Tamil Nadu 12

- 22 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -21% (world average is +0.5%)

- 70.46 lakh new vaccinations. 136 crore total. 15.51 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 54.96 lakh second dose. 53.72 crore fully vaccinated

- 12.6 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 0.59% (0.66% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate below 1% for the 18th day

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Mizoram 7.95%, Kerala 5.86%, Ladakh 2.31%

# India reports 7,447 new COVID-19 cases, 7,886 recoveries, and 391 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

Active cases: 86,415

Total recoveries: 3,41,62,765

Death toll: 4,76,869

# BMC health committee has given instructions to local municipal officers to look into alleged quarantine rules violation by actress Alia Bhatt and to take necessary action, says Committee Chairperson Rajul Patel.

# UK reports new daily record for COVID cases

Britain's government says it recorded another record daily number of COVID-19 cases. Authorities reported 88,376 new confirmed cases on Thursday, almost 10,000 more than the previous record set a day earlier. Officials said 146 people infected with the coronavirus died between Wednesday and Thursday. UK officials have said the omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading at an absolutely phenomenal pace, with case numbers doubling every two to three days. The UK Health Security Agency said another 1,691 omicron cases have been identified in the country, bringing the total to 11,708, though scientists warn the number is likely to be much higher.