0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • healthcare>

  • Coronavirus Omicron News LIVE Updates: India's COVID daily tally at 58,097; positivity rate above 4% after 7 months

Coronavirus Omicron News LIVE Updates: India's COVID daily tally at 58,097; positivity rate above 4% after 7 months

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

Coronavirus Omicron News LIVE Updates: Over 37.5 lakh children received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, the second day of the inoculation drive for those in the age group of 15-18 years, according to Union Health Ministry. With more than 87 lakh doses being administered till 7 pm on Tuesday, of which 37,51,524 were for children, the cumulative number of doses administered in the country has reached over 147.62 crores (1,47,62,53,454), according to the ministry's data. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said. The total number of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years who have received the first shot in the two days has now gone up to 81,45,038.

Coronavirus Omicron News LIVE Updates: India's COVID daily tally at 58,097; positivity rate above 4% after 7 months

  • READ | Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?


    A couple of factors are at play, starting with the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant. Omicron is more likely to infect people, even if it doesn't make them very sick, and its surge coincided with the holiday travel season in many places. People might mistakenly think the COVID-19 vaccines will completely block infection, but the shots are mainly designed to prevent severe illness, says Louis Mansky, a virus researcher at the University of Minnesota.

  • Dealing with 'domestic COVID situations', says Amitabh Bachchan


    Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has informed that he is dealing with some "domestic COVID situations" and said he will connect with his fans later. Amitabh Bachchan, who regularly updates his fans about his personal and professional life through his blog, wrote a cryptic one-line text on the platform on Tuesday. "Dealing with some domestic COVID situations .. will connect later," the 79-year-old actor, who got fully vaccinated in May 2021, wrote.

  • Today's Data Highlights
     

    - 58,097 new cases, 534 new deaths, 15,389 new recoveries, 42,174 rise in active cases
    - New cases highest in 199 days. Above 50k for the first time in 192 days 
    - Active cases above 2 lakh for the first time in 81 days. Highest in 85 days 
    - Maharashtra reports 18,466 new cases, West Bengal 9,073, Delhi 5,481
    - Kerala reports 453 new deaths (including 423 backlog), Maharashtra 20, West Bengal 16
    - 13 states/UTs report more than 1k daily new cases 
    - 34 states/UTs report rise in active cases
    - Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +316% (world average is +82%)
    - More than 2 million daily new cases were reported globally for the first time
    - 96.43 lakh new vaccinations. 147.72 crore total. 85.11 lakh of the 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 32.71 lakh second dose. 40.90 lakh 15-17-year-old received the first dose yesterday. 61.76 crore have received both the doses
    - 13.88 lakh new tests. All-India test positivity rate: 4.18% (3.24% the previous day)
    - Test positivity rate highest in 205 days
    - Daily test positivity rate: West Bengal 18.96%, Goa 13.89%, Mizoram 13.38%, Maharashtra 13.27% 
    - Test positivity rate (weekly average): Mizoram 15.52%, West Bengal 13.37%, Goa 10.94%

  • Maharashtra: Amid rising cases of COVID-19 infection, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar chairs a meeting with Health Minister Rajesh Tope and senior government officers in Mumbai.

  • DCGI's Subject Expert Committee (SEC) grants 'in principle' approval to Bharat Biotech for conduct of 'Phase III superiority study & Phase III booster dose study' for its intranasal COVID vaccine; asks it to submit protocols for approval.

  • India reports 58,097 fresh COVID cases, 15,389 recoveries, and 534 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.


    Daily positivity rate: 4.18%
    Active cases: 2,14,004     
    Total recoveries: 3,43,21,803     
    Death toll: 4,82,551

    Coronavirus Omicron News LIVE Updates: India's COVID daily tally at 58,097; positivity rate above 4% after 7 months

  • Australia cricketer Glenn  Maxwell tests positive for COVID-19


    Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday became the latest cricketer from the Big Bash League to test positive for COVID-19. Maxwell, who is the captain of Melbourne Stars in the BBL, became the 13th player from the franchise to test positive for the virus. Maxwell's positive test was confirmed on Wednesday morning through a rapid antigen test which he had taken following his side's Melbourne derby against Renegades on Monday, a media report said.

  • The Delhi Metro running at 100 percent sitting capacity from today, as per DDMA order.

  • Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praises healthcare workers for their unrelenting effort to vaccinate the eligible population.

  • Omicron accounts for 95% of new US cases, says CDC

     

    The Omicron variant accounted for 95 percent of new coronavirus infections last week, according to US health officials' latest estimates. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention posted its newest estimates Tuesday. The CDC uses genomic surveillance data to make projections about which versions of the COVID-19 viruses are causing the most new infections. The latest estimates suggest a dramatic swing - in just one month - in which version of the coronavirus is most abundant. Beginning in late June, the delta variant was the main version causing US infections. The CDC said more than 99.5% of coronaviruses were delta as recently as the end of November. The CDC's estimates are based on coronavirus specimens collected each week through university and commercial laboratories and state and local health departments. Scientists analyse their genetic sequences to determine which versions of the COVID-19 viruses are most abundant.

  • Telangana High Court suspends physical hearing amid surge in Omicron cases

    "However, the judges will have the discretion to hear the matters either physically or virtually," says the court in a notification.

  • Good morning readers!

    Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19. Catch all the latest developments related to the pandemic here.

Over 37.5 lakh children received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, the second day of the inoculation drive for those in the age group of 15-18 years, according to Union Health Ministry. With more than 87 lakh doses being administered till 7 pm on Tuesday, of which 37,51,524 were for children, the cumulative number of doses administered in the country has reached over 147.62 crores (1,47,62,53,454), according to the ministry's data. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said. The total number of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years who have received the first shot in the two days has now gone up to 81,45,038.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell tests positive for COVID-19

Next Article

Biden urges concern, not alarm as omicron rises