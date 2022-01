Mini

Coronavirus Omicron India News LIVE Updates: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) requested the Centre and states to ensure that COVID duty of resident doctors do not exceed eight hours a day and after a week there should be a quarantine 10 to 14 day quarantine period in accommodation prescribed by the hospital. In the event of a Covid duty doctor falling ill, they should be hospitalised at the earliest. In a statement, the doctors' body said in case of untimely death, the status of COVID martyr and compensation as well as case-wise assistance should be arranged. There should also be a provision for taking care of the mental health of doctors, the IMA said. "Around 2,000 doctors died during the second wave of Covid. The mortality rate in the country was around 1.5 percent among the general population and around 2 to 3 percent among healthcare workers. According to this estimate, Covid occurred in about 1,00,000 doctors," the IMA said.