There are no plans to extend the ongoing 21-day coronavirus-induced lockdown beyond April 14 in the country, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba has said.

“I’m surprised to see such reports, there is no such plan of extending the lockdown,” Gauba was quoted as saying by ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a near-complete lockdown of the country from March 25 until April 14 in a bid to stave off the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic. As part of the lockdown, all non-essential services have been prohibited.

There have been reports about a possible extension of the lockdown beyond April 14 as the number of positive coronavirus cases show no sign abating. Some reports have suggested the lockdown to extend into June. However, Gauba has denied such speculation.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has exceeded 1,100 and the death toll in the country stands at 27. Globally, the number of cases is fast approaching three quarters of a million, while the death toll has exceeded 33,000.

Most of the countries in the world are in various forms of lockdown with air travel brought to a near-complete halt.