COVID-19 News Live Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India tops 92 lakh with 44,376 new cases

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 92 lakh with 44,376 new cases reported in a day, while the number of recoveries surged to 86.42 lakh, the health ministry said on Wednesday. The number of total coronavirus cases rose to 92,22,216 in the country, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,34,699 with 481 new fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. The active caseload shot up to 4,44,746, an increase of 6,079 cases from Tuesday, even though it remained below five lakh for the 15th consecutive day, accounting for 4.82 per cent of the total cases, the data stated. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 86,42,771, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.72 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 percent.
Nov 25, 2020
09:56
#COVID_19 India Updates | Total cases top 92 lk with a rise of 44,376 cases. Last 24 hrs saw testing of 11.59 lakh, biggest in last 2 weeks, but active cases fail to hold downward momentum, it’s up 6,079. Recovery rate slips to 93.72% & mortality rate remains at 1.46% pic.twitter.com/zEmuldfxsH
COVID-19 News Live Updates: Mumbai reports 939 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
Mumbai on Tuesday reported 939 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,77,446, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. With 19 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll rose to 10,706, it said. A total of 404 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries in the city to 2,52,903, the civic body said. Notably, the city has crossed the milestone of conducting 18 lakh COVID-19 tests so far. The number of active cases has increased to 10,666 due to the removal of 2,379 duplicate and out-of-town cases from the list during the reconciliation process, it said. According to the civic body, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the city came down to 218 days from over 300 days last week. The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases now stands at 0.32 percent, it said.
Coronavirus News Live Updates: 11 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 4,667
The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,667 on Wednesday as 11 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Seven new patients have travel history, while four infections were detected during contact tracing. Eleven more people have been cured of the disease, the official said. The archipelago now has 142 active coronavirus cases, while 4,464 people have recovered from the disease and 61 patients have succumbed to the infection to date. The administration has so far sent 1,20,323 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 46 reports are awaited, the official added.
Share:
Nov 25, 2020
08:59
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Jharkhand reports 233 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,07,921 on Wednesday as 233 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Two more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 955, he said. Bokaro and Ranchi districts reported one fresh fatality each, the official said. Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 93, followed by East Singhbhum (28) and Ramgarh (27. The state now has 2,242 active coronavirus cases, while 1,04,724 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said. (PTI)
Share:
Nov 25, 2020
08:53
Maharashtra: Travellers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat arriving at Mumbai to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test from today; visuals Dadar Railway station pic.twitter.com/7vBmuqOTCG
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away
Senior Congress leader and party's top strategist Ahmed Patel died here early morning on Wednesday. Patel (71) was critical for a few days and was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He had contracted COVID-19 and later developed complications. He was one of the closest aides of party president Sonia Gandhi and was her political adviser. He had often steered the party out of difficult situations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have condoled his demise.
Share:
Nov 25, 2020
08:31
Coronavirus News Live Updates: 1,033 people without mask penalized in Noida
As many as 1,033 people who were found without face masks at public places were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida amid the COVID-19 outbreak, police said on Tuesday. Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to issue challans to those who are found not adhering to COVID-19 protocols in public places, according to a statement. According to it, Rs 1,03,800 were collected from the violators in fines on Tuesday. The police have appealed to people to follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing face masks and practising social distancing while outdoors and warned action against offenders. (PTI)
Share:
Nov 25, 2020
08:31
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengal registers 49 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,545 fresh cases
The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 8,121 on Tuesday after 49 people succumbed to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin here. The tally mounted to 4,63,463 after 3,545 new cases of infection were reported from different parts of the state, it said. Altogether 3,646 patients also recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 4,30,462. The discharge rate is 92.88 per cent at present. The number of active cases now is 24,880, the bulletin said.
Share:
Nov 25, 2020
08:30
Coronavirus News Live Updates: 6,224 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, 109 more die
Delhi recorded 6,224 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and a positivity rate of 10.14 per cent while 109 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,621, authorities said. These relatively high number of fresh cases came out of the 61,381 tests conducted on Monday including 24,602 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department. Authorities had said last Friday that 23,507 RT-PCR tests, the highest till date, were conducted a day before. The national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11 when 85 fatalities linked to the pandemic were also registered. As many as 109 fatalities were recorded on Tuesday, as against 121 deaths on Monday. This is the seventh time in the last 13 days that the daily number of deaths has crossed the 100-mark.
Share:
Nov 25, 2020
08:29
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Odisha records 642 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 3,15,271 after 642 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities took the state's toll to 1,671, a health department official said. As many as 648 patients during the day recovered from the contagion taking the total number of COVID-19 cured persons in the state to 3,07,374, which is 97.49 per cent of the caseload. The states case fatality ratio (CFR) now stands at 0.53 percent, he said.
Share:
Nov 25, 2020
08:28
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bihar logs 653 new COVID-19 cases
746 people also recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours taking the total number of cured people to 2,25,447. The recovery rate in the state is now 97.30 per cent, the bulletin said. The number of active cases presently is 5,016. Out of the six fresh fatalities, Patna reported five and Purnea one. The 653 new cases of infection included 194 from Patna district.