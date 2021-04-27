  • SENSEX
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Shipment of vital medical supplies from UK reach India

April 27, 2021

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: The current COVID19 crisis of a huge number of daily infections in India is something that has already happened elsewhere in the world, South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said. The minister appeared on the national public broadcaster, SABC, on Monday morning, where he was asked why the extensive vaccination programme in India had not stopped the current surge.Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden on Monday expressed solidarity with India in its fight against COVID19 and asserted that his country was determined to support its efforts by quickly deploying resources like therapeutics, ventilators and identifying sources of raw materials to be made available for the manufacture of Covishield vaccine, according to a statement here. Biden expressed the support of the US to India in a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the two leaders discussed the pandemic situation in their countries, including India's ongoing efforts to contain a second wave of COVID-19 through expedited vaccination efforts, and ensuring supply of critical medicines, therapeutics and medical equipment.

