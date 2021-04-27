Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Shipment of vital medical supplies from UK reach India

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: The current COVID19 crisis of a huge number of daily infections in India is something that has already happened elsewhere in the world, South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said. The minister appeared on the national public broadcaster, SABC, on Monday morning, where he was asked why the extensive vaccination programme in India had not stopped the current surge.Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden on Monday expressed solidarity with India in its fight against COVID19 and asserted that his country was determined to support its efforts by quickly deploying resources like therapeutics, ventilators and identifying sources of raw materials to be made available for the manufacture of Covishield vaccine, according to a statement here. Biden expressed the support of the US to India in a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the two leaders discussed the pandemic situation in their countries, including India's ongoing efforts to contain a second wave of COVID-19 through expedited vaccination efforts, and ensuring supply of critical medicines, therapeutics and medical equipment.

Amid a devastating rise of COVID cases in India, our thoughts are with the medical workers, our Apple family and everyone there who is fighting through this awful stage of the pandemic. Apple will be donating to support and relief efforts on the ground. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 26, 2021 Share: Oxygen express from Jindal steel plant Raigarh reach Delhi and oxygen diverted to various hospitals of Delhi Share: CEOs of 40 US companies create global task force to help India fight COVID-19 In a show of solidarity, CEOs of some 40 top American companies have come together to create a global task force to mobilise resources to help India fight the battle against COVID19. A collective initiative of the US India Business Council of the US Chambers of Commerce, and the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum and Business Roundtable, the task force during its meeting here on Monday committed to get 20,000 oxygen concentrators to India in the next few weeks, Deloitte CEO Puneet Renjen told PTI. Share: The shipment of vital medical supplies from the United Kingdom, including 100 ventilators & 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived in India earlier this morning: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Ed3CXGARS6 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021 Share: