Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 2.50 lakh new cases, 1,761 deaths in last 24 hours

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With the government opening the COVID-19 vaccination drive to everyone above 18 years of age, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting with vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday, sources said. During the meeting, scheduled to be held through video conference at 6 pm on Tuesday, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) will make a presentation and also coordinate with all the participants, sources added.
Apr 20, 2021
09:58
ICSE cancels class 10 board examinations, in the wake of the COVID-19 situation.
The status of exams for class 12 remains the same as the previous order.
Class 12 Exam (offline) will be conducted at a later date.
Apr 20, 2021
09:54
As many as 26,94,14,035 samples have been tested across the country up till April 19 including 15,19,486 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Apr 20, 2021
09:38
India reports 2,59,170 new COVID-19 cases, 1,761 deaths and 1,54,761 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,53,21,089
Total recoveries: 1,31,08,582
Death toll: 1,80,530
Active cases: 20,31,977
Apr 20, 2021
09:30
Odisha: Rath Yatra of Lord Lingaraj that will be held from today on the occasion of Ashokashtami, will have no devotees.
Madhya Pradesh: No permission will be given for weddings as there's a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission. People are requested to postpone their weddings and stay home till April 30. This will help us reduce numbers as hospitals' capacity is full now, says Manish Singh, Indore DM
Apr 20, 2021
09:08
In view of imposition of 6-day lockdown in Delhi, all categories of employees of Rajya Sabha Secretariat may, subject to exigencies of work in office, work from home between April 20 and April 23: Rajya Sabha Secretariat
Apr 20, 2021
08:56
A huge rush of migrant workers at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal.
#WATCH | Delhi: A huge rush of migrant workers at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal.
COVID-19: US' CDC advises citizens to avoid travel to India
The United States's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to India due to a rapid rise in the COVID-19 cases. "Amid a surge in COVID cases (in India), travellers should avoid all travel to India. Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel. All travelers should wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands," said CDC, ANI reported.