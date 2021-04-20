  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 2.50 lakh new cases, 1,761 deaths in last 24 hours

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 20, 2021 09:39 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With the government opening the COVID-19 vaccination drive to everyone above 18 years of age, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting with vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday, sources said. During the meeting, scheduled to be held through video conference at 6 pm on Tuesday, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) will make a presentation and also coordinate with all the participants, sources added.

