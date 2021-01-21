Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India records 15,223 new cases; total caseload crosses 1.06 crore

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India’s COVID-19 caseload crossed 1.06 crore with a total of 15,223 infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,02,65,70, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The total cases have increased to1,06,10,883. The death toll mounted to 1,52,869 with 151 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,65,706pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of96.75 percent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh. There are1,92,308 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.81 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Jan 21, 2021
12:54
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: China to test Lunar New Year travellers for COVID-19; Shanghai reports new cases
China plans to impose strict COVID testing requirements during the Lunar New Year holiday season, when tens of millions of people are expected to travel, as it battles the worst wave of new infections since March 2020. The commercial hub of Shanghai reported its first locally transmitted cases in two months on Thursday, underscoring the growing risk of the virus spreading elsewhere. Millions of people in the province of Hebei surrounding Beijing and the northeastern provinces of Jilin and Heilongjiang have been put into lockdown in recent weeks. Authorities are asking people to stay home during the February holiday season in their effort to prevent another debilitating outbreak. New curbs are also being adopted by local governments in areas that have not yet suffered major outbreaks, including one southwestern city that has barred entry to overseas foreigners. A total of 144 new cases were reported on Jan. 20, the National Health Commission said on Thursday, matching the total reported on Jan. 14 and marking the highest number of daily infections since March 1. This still remains a fraction of what China saw during the height of the outbreak in January-February 2020, however.
Jan 21, 2021
12:25
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Dubai cancels it's night-life scenes as cases surge
As the number of COVID-19 cases surge in the capital of emirate of Dubai, the govt has suspended non-essential surgeries and live entertainment until further notice. In a circular published on Wednesday, Dubai' health regulator said that the decision takes effect on Thursday and could be extended to ensure the preparedness of health facilities to manage COVID-19 cases. Similarly, Dubai's tourism department issued a circular, seen by Reuters, suspending entertainment in hotels and restaurants after recording an increase in violations. The daily number of infections in the United Arab Emirates, which includes Dubai, crossed the 3,000 threshold on Jan. 12 and has continued to climb, hitting 3,506 on Wednesday. It is the highest in the Gulf Arab region where daily cases in each of the other five states have fallen below 500.
Jan 21, 2021
11:22
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: 12 new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,346
Mizoram's COVID19 tally rose to 4,346 on Thursday as 12 more people, including three CRPF personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Aizawl district reported nine new cases, while Serchhip, Kolasib and Lawngtlai districts registered one fresh infection each, he said.
Jan 21, 2021
11:10
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: China to impose COVID-19 tests on Lunar New Year travellers as infections rise
China plans to impose strict COVID testing requirements during the Lunar New Year holiday season, when tens of millions of people are expected to travel, as it battles the worst wave of new infections since March 2020.
Jan 21, 2021
11:01
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: 2 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 4,991
The COVID19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,991 on Thursday as two more persons tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Three more persons have recovered from the disease, he said.
Jan 21, 2021
10:51
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Telangana logs 226 new COVID-19 cases
Telangana recorded 226 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total positives to over 2.92 lakh while one fatality pushed the toll to 1,584, the state government said on Thursday. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 39, followed by Karimnagar and Medchal Malkajgiri with 16 each, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on January 20.
Jan 21, 2021
10:40
#COVID_19 India Updates | Additions to total cases at 15,223 against recoveries of 19,965. Recovery rate rises to 96.75% while positivity rate slips to 1.81% pic.twitter.com/jc5qjJDHg2
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: 372 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; 4 more deaths in Maharashtra
Thane has added 372 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,50,407, an official said on Thursday. Four more deaths due to the viral infection were also reported on Wednesday, raising the toll in the district to 6,067, he said.
Jan 21, 2021
10:18
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: 125 new cases push Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally to 1,18,012
Jharkhand's COVID19 tally rose to 1,18,012 on Thursday as 125 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,057 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said.
Jan 21, 2021
10:11
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Indonesia aims to start general public COVID-19 vaccinations late April to May
Indonesia plans to start giving the general public COVID19 vaccinations sometime between late April to May, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Thursday.