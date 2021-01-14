Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases fall for 7th day; new cases rise by nearly 17,000

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With 16,946 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, India on Thursday continued with its streak of low single-day cases, increasing the overall tally to 1,05,12,093. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 198 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,51,727. Since the last 20 days, less than 300 new deaths per day have been recorded in the country.As per the Ministry data, 1,01,46,763 people have recovered till now and currently, there are 2,13,603 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.51 percent, while the fatality rate is 1.44 percent.
Jan 14, 2021
11:31
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Three new COVID-19 cases push Andamans tally at 4,969
Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the Union Territory to 4,969, a health official said on Thursday. The fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, he said. The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.
Share:
Jan 14, 2021
11:15
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Jharkhand reports 152 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,17,240
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,17,240 as 152 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Thursday. The coronavirus death toll remained at 1,048 in the state as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said. The new cases include 77 from Ranchi district, East Singhbhum (15) and Hazaribag (12), he said. Jharkhand now has 1,356 active coronavirus cases, while 1,14,836 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said. The state has tested 11,771 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: WHO experts arrive in Wuhan to probe origins of COVID-19 pandemic
A team of World Health Organisation scientists arrived in Wuhan on Thursday to investigate the origins of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which emerged from the central Chinese city in December 2019 before engulfing the entire world. The WHO experts arrived in Wuhan for the COVID-19 origin mission, Chinese official media reported. The team, reportedly consisting of ten specialists, directly flew from Singapore.
Share:
Jan 14, 2021
10:32
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: About 3 lakh healthcare workers to get vaccine shots on 1st day of COVID-19 inoculation drive
Around 3 lakh healthcare workers will be inoculated at 2,934 sites across the country on the first day of the massive nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive which is set to begin from January 16, official sources said. Each vaccination session will cater to a maximum of 100 beneficiaries and the Union Health Ministry has advised states not to organise "unreasonable numbers of vaccination per site per day". "States have been advised to organise vaccination sessions taking into account 10 percent reserve/wastage doses and an average of 100 vaccinations per session each day. "Therefore, any undue haste on the part of states to organise unreasonable numbers of vaccination per site per day is not advised," the ministry said on Wednesday.
Share:
Jan 14, 2021
10:11
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: All vaccines procured in first tranche allocated to states, UT in proportion to health workers database, says Health Ministry
The full initial procurement of 1.65 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines has been allocated to all states and UTs in proportion to their healthcare workers database, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. As the country is set to begin a massive anti-coronavirus inoculation drive from January 16, the ministry said each vaccination session will cater to a maximum of 100 beneficiaries per day and it has advised states not to organise "unreasonable numbers of vaccination per site per day". "States have been advised to organise vaccination sessions taking into account 10 percent reserve/wastage doses and an average of 100 vaccinations per session each day.
Share:
Jan 14, 2021
10:01
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tripura, Manipur, Sikkim receive Covid-19 vaccines too
After Assam and Meghalaya, three more northeastern states - Tripura, Manipur and Sikkim - on Wednesday saw Covid-19 vaccines reach them for the first round of immunisation, officials said. While Assam received the second consignment of Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday after the first delivery on Tuesday, Tripura, Manipur and Sikkim received their first lot.
Share:
Jan 14, 2021
09:52
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Recovery rate remains north of 96.5% while the mortality rate is at 1.44% for 5th straight day today
#COVID19 In India | Single-day testing slips below 8 lakh mark again after rising previously; Active cases fall by 904 in the last 24 hours, showing a decline for 7th day.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: UK hits grim record of 1,564 daily COVID-19 deaths
The UK on Wednesday hit a grim record of 1,564 daily death toll of people dying within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, the worst figure since the pandemic hit last year, taking the country's death tally from the deadly virus to 84,767. It comes as 47,525 more people tested positive for the virus, even as London registered the first fall in hospitalisations since early December. The figures come as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned there was a "very substantial" risk of intensive care capacity in hospitals being "overtopped".
Share:
Jan 14, 2021
09:41
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally at 1,05,12,093; active cases at 2,13,603
Here are the main highlights from today's data:
-Active Cases Fall For 7th Straight Day; It’s Down 904 In Last 24 Hours
-Single-day Testing Remains Below 10 Lakh For 12 Consecutive Days
-Last 24 Hours Saw Testing Of 7.43 Lakh Vs Yesterday's 8.36 Lakh
-Additions To Total Cases At 16,946 Against Recoveries Of 17,652
-Increase In Deaths Back Below 200 After 2 Days, It’s Up 198
-Recovery Rate At 96.52% While Positivity Rate Slips To 2.03%
-Mortality Rate Is At 1.44% For 5th Straight Day
-Total Cases At 1.05 Cr, Active 2.13 Lk, Recoveries 1.01 Cr & Deaths 1.51 Lk