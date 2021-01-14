Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases fall for 7th day; new cases rise by nearly 17,000

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: All vaccines procured in first tranche allocated to states, UT in proportion to health workers database, says Health Ministry

The full initial procurement of 1.65 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines has been allocated to all states and UTs in proportion to their healthcare workers database, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. As the country is set to begin a massive anti-coronavirus inoculation drive from January 16, the ministry said each vaccination session will cater to a maximum of 100 beneficiaries per day and it has advised states not to organise "unreasonable numbers of vaccination per site per day". "States have been advised to organise vaccination sessions taking into account 10 percent reserve/wastage doses and an average of 100 vaccinations per session each day.