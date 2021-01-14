  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases fall for 7th day; new cases rise by nearly 17,000

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: January 14, 2021 11:08 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates:  With 16,946 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, India on Thursday continued with its streak of low single-day cases, increasing the overall tally to 1,05,12,093. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 198 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,51,727. Since the last 20 days, less than 300 new deaths per day have been recorded in the country.As per the Ministry data, 1,01,46,763 people have recovered till now and currently, there are 2,13,603 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.51 percent, while the fatality rate is 1.44 percent.

