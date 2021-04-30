Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 3,86,452 new cases, 3498 deaths in 24 hours

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon, says

- Need to take some serious action

- Cannot take time to get oxygen, beds, etc

- There are 2,00,000 nurses waiting to be certified

- There is a ready army of medical human resources, why can't they be deployed

- Need re-assurance from the government with transparency, accountability & action plan. There is no response from the govt yet

- The Minister of Health needs to take the decision

- Need to learn from the second wave and admit that rapid response strategy were sub-optimal

- Need to vaccinate our way out of the second wave

- Need to vaccinate fast. Disappointed that vaccine rates have come down

- The US is sending another 20 mn vaccines