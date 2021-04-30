Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 3,86,452 new cases, 3498 deaths in 24 hours

Delhi: Five arrested for making fake COVID-19 reports using forged means. Two of the accused are lab technicians while a third is a doctor and application scientist at a testing lab. They used to collect samples, test at a lab without an entry, and print reports on fake letterhead of the lab.
Adani Group will open a COVID Care Centre in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) Adani Vidya Mandir school campus in the city will be converted into a supportive care facility: Adani Group
This facility aims to lighten the load on the state government and private health infrastructure. It will take care of those who are isolated from their families. This isolation facility will also protect their other family members and contribute in slowing down spread of COVID-19: Adani Group
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon, says
- Need to take some serious action
- Cannot take time to get oxygen, beds, etc
- There are 2,00,000 nurses waiting to be certified
- There is a ready army of medical human resources, why can't they be deployed
- Need re-assurance from the government with transparency, accountability & action plan. There is no response from the govt yet
- The Minister of Health needs to take the decision
- Need to learn from the second wave and admit that rapid response strategy were sub-optimal
- Need to vaccinate our way out of the second wave
- Need to vaccinate fast. Disappointed that vaccine rates have come down
- The US is sending another 20 mn vaccines
COVID-19 Helpline: Here's where to get oxygen and beds in West Bengal
India's COVID-19 cases continued to see a sharp spike, with the country reporting nearly 3.8 lakh new infections for the seventh consecutive day on Thursday. Amid the rising cases and shortage of plasma donors, oxygen, and beds, social media is proving its worth by connecting those seeking help with the available resources.
Karnataka Health Minister requests those between 18-45 years to refrain from going to vaccination centres tomorrow. He says that the state has still not received 1 crore doses it had asked for.
India records 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, world's highest-ever in a day
The COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in India as it has reported more than 3.80 lakh new cases, another record for the world's highest-ever rise in a day. India has reported 3,86,452 new cases in the last 24 hours with the total number of cases rising to 1,87,62,976, according to the Union Health Ministry.
A 57 member Naval Medical Team, consisting of 4 doctors, 7 nurses, 26 paramedics & 20 supporting staff, deputed to Ahmedabad. It'll be deployed at 'PM Cares COVID Hospital', set up to manage COVID crisis. Initial deployment is for 2 months, which would be extended if required.
28,63,92,086 samples tested up to April 29. Of these 19,20,107 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
India reports 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases, 3498 deaths and 2,97,540 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,87,62,976
Total recoveries: 1,53,84,418
Death toll: 2,08,330
Active cases: 31,70,228
Senior advocate and eminent jurist Soli Sorabjee dies due to COVID-19.
COVID-19: A roundup of fresh restrictions imposed by states
Several states are considering lockdown-like restrictions in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. A majority of states have imposed fewer restrictions and night curfews.
Kanpur: One worker died after an oxygen cylinder exploded during refilling at Panki Oxygen Plant earlier this morning.
Sachin Tendulkar donates Rs 1 crore in fight against COVID-19
India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 1 crore to a fundraising campaign that is helping hospitals treating COVID-19 patients procure oxygen concentrators. Mission Oxygen, which describes itself as a not-for-profit, charitable initiative, said it has placed an order for 1,365 concentrators from China and thanked Tendulkar for his donation.
The US government assistance flight arrives in Delhi. More such flights are expected in the next week.
The US is providing Oxygen support, Oxygen Concentrators, Oxygen Generation Units, PPE, Vaccine-Manufacturing Supplies, Rapid Diagnostic Tests, Therapeutics & Public Health Assistance.