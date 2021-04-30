  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Exit Poll

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 EXIT POLL RESULTS

DETAILED EXIT POLL RESULTS
<
>

live now

Last Update 1 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 3,86,452 new cases, 3498 deaths in 24 hours

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 30, 2021 09:32:57 IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers today and the prevailing COVID-19 situation is expected to be discussed, sources said. The meeting will be held virtually on Friday morning, they said. This will be the first meeting of the council of ministers in aftermath of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sources said. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had held several rounds of meetings with chief ministers to deliberate on the COVID-19 situation.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement