Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 'Help Delhi', oxygen crisis, trucks blocked by states; Kejriwal appeals to PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeals to Prime Minister on the oxygen shortage, vaccine pricing
- Delhi is dependent on other states
- Oxygen crisis in Delhi and we need help
- Oxygen trucks are being blocked by states
- I appeal to the Prime Minister to help Delhi
- Why should the vaccine be priced differently for Centre and states. "One nation must have one price for the vaccine."
The sources added, "Kejriwal has descended to a new low. For the first time, private conversations of PM's meeting with CM was televised. His entire speech was not meant for any solution but for playing politics and evade responsibility."
Sources say Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raised point of airlifting oxygen, but did not know that it is already being done. They added, "He spoke about Oxygen express by Railways but Railway sources say that he has not communicated anything about it to Railways."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used the PM-CM conference on Covid as a platform to play politics, the government sources say, adding that he "chose to spread lies on vaccine prices despite knowing that Centre does not keep one vaccine dose with itself and shares with states only".
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raises the oxygen shortage issue with the Prime Minister.
"Who do I call if hospitals run out of oxygen? If states are blocking oxygen supply to Delhi, who do I call?"
"There's a huge shortage of oxygen in Delhi. Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here? Please suggest whom should I speak to in the Central government when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state?" asks Kejriwal.
The Supreme Court adjourns hearing on suo moto proceedings on oxygen supply issues till Tuesday.
The Supreme Court hearing the suo motu cognisance case on the COVID-19 crisis. It will also examine the judicial power of High Courts to declare lockdown. A three-judge bench headed by CJI SA Bobde is hearing the case.
"People are dying due to lack of oxygen," CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde observed.
Chief Justice of India SA Bobde allows Harish Salve to recuse from the case.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says it is very unfortunate that many virtual media platforms are abusing this process of appointing Harish Salve as Amicus Curiae in the case.
Senior Advocate Harish Salve seeks permission to recuse as Amicus Curiae from hearing on Suo Moto proceedings on the COVID-19 crisis
"I don't want the case to be heard under a shadow that I was appointed because of my school friendship with the CJI," says Salve.
"Please permit to recuse from the case," Harish Salve says
The government of West Bengal constitutes a six-member Apex Task Force under the Chief Secretary to oversee activities of COVID Coordinators/Observers.
The state Home Secretary to hold a video conferencing with all District Magistrates today regarding emerging issues related to COVID-19, with a special focus on oxygen supply chain management.
French President Emmanuel Macron expresses solidarity to India as it is hit by the second wave of COVID-19.
"I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no one. We stand ready to provide our support," he says.
The Bombay High Court takes suo moto cognizance of Nashik oxygen leak tanker incident, asks the Maharashtra government to file a reply on it.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting with the Chief Ministers of states witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope says that they will talk to the Prime Minister about supplying oxygen, Remdesivir, an adequate quantity of vaccines for the state.
India records 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; world's highest one-day rise
For the second straight day, India has reported over 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases in a single day. India has recorded 3,32,730 new cases in the last 24 hours, also the world's highest rise in the cases in a day, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total number of cases stood at 1,62,63,695 and active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Govt ropes in armed forces for COVID-19 response
The government has roped in armed forces for COVID-19 response, sources informed CNBC-TV18 on Friday. IAF has airlifted doctors and nurses from Kochi, Vizag and Mumbai for operations at DRDO COVID hospital in Delhi, they said.
Max Healthcare suspends the admission of any new patient in its Delhi-NCR hospitals due to low oxygen level.
"We regret to inform that we are suspending any new patient admissions in all our hospitals in Delhi NCR till oxygen supplies stabilize," Max Healthcare tweets.
Delhi: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital sends SOS; 60 lives in peril, 2 hours of oxygen supply left
There is no immediate end to the COVID-19 crisis as hospitals are running low on oxygen supply. In a tragic incident at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, 25 patients have lost their lives due to low oxygen supply and the lives of another 60 are in danger.
India reports 3,32,730 new COVID19 cases, 2,263 deaths and 1,93,279 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
Total cases: 1,62,63,695
Total recoveries: 1,36,48,159
Death toll: 1,86,920
Active cases: 24,28,616
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says attacks the government over the shortage in oxygen supply.
"Corona can cause a fall in oxygen level but it’s Oxygen shortage & lack of ICU beds which is causing many deaths. The government of India, this is on you," tweets Rahul Gandhi.
The Delhi government has sent in 2 MT of emergency oxygen supply. 1MT filling at Max Smart Hospital and 1 MT for Max Hospital Saket. "Between the two hospitals, we have 700 patients, including 550 COVID patients. Currently filling up at Max Smart Hospital, our COVID only hospital," says Max Hospital spokesman.
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital spokesman says that an Oxygen tanker is on the way to hospital campus.