Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 'Help Delhi', oxygen crisis, trucks blocked by states; Kejriwal appeals to PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raises the oxygen shortage issue with the Prime Minister.

"Who do I call if hospitals run out of oxygen? If states are blocking oxygen supply to Delhi, who do I call?"

"There's a huge shortage of oxygen in Delhi. Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here? Please suggest whom should I speak to in the Central government when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state?" asks Kejriwal.