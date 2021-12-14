Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally lowest since May 2020 at 5,784, active cases below 90,000

South Africans urge jabs as President ill in omicron waveSouth African President Cyril Ramaphosa has postponed getting a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine because he has tested positive for the disease and is recuperating from mild symptoms, his office announced Monday.Ramaphosa is receiving medical treatment for his symptoms and is self-isolating in Cape Town, according to his office.South Africa's regulatory authority last week approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be used as a booster shot, opening the way for third doses to be administered to adults in order to battle the current surge driven by the omicron variant. The president's infection is causing him to delay a vaccine booster shot which he was scheduled to receive this week," his office said in a statement issued Monday.