Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally lowest since May 2020 at 5,784, active cases below 90,000

Omicron News LIVE Updates: With 5,784 fresh cases, the lowest in 571 days, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 3,47,03,644, while the number of active cases of the infection has declined to 88,993, the lowest in 563 days, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. The death toll due to the viral disease has shot up to 4,75,888 with 252 more fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am. The number of fresh cases of coronavirus infection has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 47 days now. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has declined to 88,993, accounting for 0.26 percent of the total caseload and the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.37 percent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. A decline of 2,463 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

  • South Africans urge jabs as President ill in omicron wave

     

    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has postponed getting a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine because he has tested positive for the disease and is recuperating from mild symptoms, his office announced Monday. Ramaphosa is receiving medical treatment for his symptoms and is self-isolating in Cape Town, according to his office. South Africa's regulatory authority last week approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be used as a booster shot, opening the way for third doses to be administered to adults in order to battle the current surge driven by the omicron variant. The president's infection is causing him to delay a vaccine booster shot which he was scheduled to receive this week," his office said in a statement issued Monday.

  • Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence has been sealed. She has not given proper information yet but our officers are trying to find out that how many people did come in contact with her, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

    The BMC says medical teams will be conducting RT-PCR COVID-19 testing at the residential buildings of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora. Sanitisation of the building premises will also be done, the BMC adds.

  • Over 9,800 children orphaned since April last year during COVID-19, NCPCR tells SC

    Over 9,800 children have been orphaned, 508 abandoned and 1.32 lakh have lost either of their parents between April 2020 to December 7, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has told the Supreme Court. The child rights' body has given the crucial information in an affidavit to the apex court which is hearing a suo motu case about children who have been adversely affected by the pandemic, by losing either one or both their parents. The NCPCR, referring to the data uploaded on the Baal Swaraj Portal-COVID care, said that from April 2020 onwards and up to December 7, 2021, 9,855 children have been orphaned, 1,32,113 children have lost either of their parents and 508 children have been abandoned.

  • Today's Data Highlights


    - 5,784 new cases, 252 new deaths, 7,995 new recoveries, 2,463 dip in active cases
    - New cases lowest in 572 days
    - Active cases now below 90k (88,993). Lowest in 563 days 
    - New cases below 10k for the 18th day
    - Kerala reports 2,434 new cases, Tamil Nadu 657, Maharashtra 569
    - Kerala reports 203 new deaths (including 165 backlog), Tamil Nadu 12, West Bengal 10
    - 9 states/UTs report a rise in active cases
    - Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -9% (world average is -2%)
    - 66.99 lakh new vaccinations. 133.88 crore total. 18.79 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 48.2 lakh second dose. 52.14 crore fully vaccinated
    - 9.90 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 0.58% (0.86% the previous day)
    - Test positivity rate below 1% for the 15th day
    - Test positivity rate (weekly average): Mizoram 10.28%, Kerala 6.60%, Sikkim 2.24%

  • India reports 5,784 new COVID-19 cases, 7,995 recoveries, and 252 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
     

    Active cases: 88,993
    Total recoveries: 3,41,38,763
    Death toll: 4,75,888

  • Omicron variant: Maharashtra reports two more cases, Gujarat detects its fourth, country's tally climbs to 41


     

    Maharashtra reported two more fully vaccinated people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, with both having Dubai travel history, while a man who had returned from South Africa tested positive in Gujarat, taking the tally in the country to 41 on Monday. This comes a day after Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh reported their first Omicron case. With this, Omicron has been detected in Maharashtra (20), Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (2) and Chandigarh (1). Both the patients, including a woman, detected in Maharashtra are asymptomatic and were fully vaccinated, the health department added. Two new cases have been found to be infected with Omicron, according to a report released today by the National Institute of Virology - one from Latur and one from Pune, the state health department said.

  • Canada could see surge in COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads, says health official

     

    COVID-19 cases in Canada may rapidly rise in the coming days due to community spread of the Omicron variant, mirroring the situation in the country's most populous province of Ontario, Canada's top health official said on Monday. The surge of COVID-19 cases in Ontario, which accounts for almost 40% of Canada's population of 39 million people, has prompted the provincial government to suspend the easing of restrictions that were planned to be lifted ahead of the holiday season. The province reported 1,536 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a more than 70% jump from a week ago, including 80 cases of the Omicron variant, which has spread across over 60 countries since being first detected last month.

With 5,784 fresh cases, the lowest in 571 days, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 3,47,03,644, while the number of active cases of the infection has declined to 88,993, the lowest in 563 days, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. The death toll due to the viral disease has shot up to 4,75,888 with 252 more fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am. The number of fresh cases of coronavirus infection has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 47 days now. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has declined to 88,993, accounting for 0.26 percent of the total caseload and the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.37 percent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. A decline of 2,463 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
