Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally lowest since May 2020 at 5,784, active cases below 90,000

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence has been sealed. She has not given proper information yet but our officers are trying to find out that how many people did come in contact with her, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The BMC says medical teams will be conducting RT-PCR COVID-19 testing at the residential buildings of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora. Sanitisation of the building premises will also be done, the BMC adds.