Mini

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that authorities were considering making COVID-19 shots compulsory for certain places and activities, as a rise in infections linked to a new variant threatens to become the fourth wave. Only a quarter of South Africans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 despite a sufficient supply of doses, owing partly to logistical problems getting them out to rural areas, but also to vaccine hesitancy and apathy among the population. Kenya's government last week issued a directive that residents must show proof of vaccination by December 21 to access services, making it one of the first countries in Africa to issue a vaccine mandate.