The UK government has announced to expand its COVID-19 booster vaccination programme, accepting the updated advice from scientists to extend the offer of a third top-up vaccine dose to all adults over the age of 18 and also to halve the minimum gap between second and third doses from six to three months. UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the House of Commons that he had accepted the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice in full because vaccines remain the best line of defence against COVID-19, including the new Omicron variant.

The minister stressed that while there is little knowledge about the new variant, it is unlikely that vaccines would not at least prevent severe disease. "In this race between the vaccines and the virus, the new variant may have given the virus extra legs," Javid told Parliament.