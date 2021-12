Mini

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Britain recorded 131 new cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, taking the total to 568, as it emerged that government ministers are in discussion about plans for tougher rules in an effort to slow the spread of the highly transmissible variant first detected in South Africa. According to reports emerging from ministerial quarters, Prime Minister Boris Johnson may decide to move the country to the so-called Plan B winter strategy of dealing with COVID-19 which would see people being directed to work from home, compulsory face masks in all settings, and vaccine passports for entry to most venues. The government has so far stopped short of enforcing Plan B and issued guidelines for compulsory face masks on transport and some indoor settings, such as shops.