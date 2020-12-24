Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,01,22,905; recoveries near 97 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday stood at 1,01,22,905, increasing by 25,171, according to a PTI tally. The number of recoveries stood at 96,91,980, rising by 31,508. The number of fatalities increased by 332, taking the overall toll to 1,46,732. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases in India at 1,00,99,066 and the death toll at 1,46,444. The ministry said 96,63,382 people have so far recovered from the infection.

