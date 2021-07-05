Home

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally below 40,000 after 5 days; fatalities lowest in 3 months

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Nearly 15 million people in the US have missed their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, handing an intriguing problem to the authorities amid varying immunisation timelines and the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, according to media reports on Sunday. As of June 16, nearly 11 percent of vaccine recipients in the US have not taken their second dose, The Washington Post reported quoting data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The second dose is considered 'missed', if 42 days have elapsed since the first shot, the newspaper reported. Ideally, the second jab is advised three weeks after the first Pfizer-BioNTech shot or four weeks after the first Moderna shot. The health department is considering a booster shot on top of the two m-RNA jabs, however authorities admit the case could get complicated for the ones who have missed their second doses. Health officials are further concerned as the delta variant -- first identified in India -- continues to spread.

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally below 40,000 after 5 days; fatalities lowest in 3 months

    • Goa govt extends COVID-19 curfew by week, but allows restricted gatherings

      The Goa government extended till July 12 the current state-level curfew that is in place to curb the COVID-19 cases but allowed social, political, cultural gatherings, marriages, and other congregations of up to 100 people or 50 percent of the venue capacity. The casinos in the state, however, will continue to remain shut till July 12. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural gatherings, marriages, and other congregations are allowed with 100 people or 50 percent of the capacity of the venue, the government said in a notification, which announced the extension of the curfew period.

    • Karnataka: Places of worship including temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras, and other religious places are allowed to open only for darshan/prayers, strictly in adherence with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. No seva/offering or other activities permitted, says a government order.

    • READ | SC to examine original records of Ramdev's statement on allopathy today

       

      The Supreme Court will examine the original records of the statements of Yoga guru Ramdev on the use of allopathic medicine during the COVID-19 pandemic following his plea to stay investigation and transfer the cases lodged against him in this connection to Delhi. Multiple FIRs have been lodged against Ramdev in Patna and Raipur following complaints by the Indian Medical Association. "What is the original thing which he has said? You have not placed the whole thing," the court had observed which prompted senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ramdev, to say that the original records of his statements would be filed. 

    • Tamil Nadu: Villagers flouted COVID norms as they gathered in large numbers to celebrate the traditional fishing festival at Vilaripatti village in the Sivaganga district on Sunday. 

    • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the CoWIN Global Conclave at 3 PM today

    • US vaccine donations to reach India soon


      - At least 3-4 million doses are likely to be sent to India via COVAX
      - India to receive doses of the Moderna vaccine through COVAX once legal formalities are completed
      - Vaccine consignment through COVAX to be delivered to India in the coming few days
      - India yet to take a final decision on indemnity clause for vaccine makers

    • Good morning readers!

      Catch all the latest developments related to the COVID blog here.

    Nearly 15 million people in the US have missed their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, handing an intriguing problem to the authorities amid varying immunisation timelines and the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, according to media reports on Sunday. As of June 16, nearly 11 percent of vaccine recipients in the US have not taken their second dose, The Washington Post reported quoting data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The second dose is considered 'missed', if 42 days have elapsed since the first shot, the newspaper reported. Ideally, the second jab is advised three weeks after the first Pfizer-BioNTech shot or four weeks after the first Moderna shot. The health department is considering a booster shot on top of the two m-RNA jabs, however authorities admit the case could get complicated for the ones who have missed their second doses. Health officials are further concerned as the delta variant -- first identified in India -- continues to spread.
