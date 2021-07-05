Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally below 40,000 after 5 days; fatalities lowest in 3 months

Mini

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Nearly 15 million people in the US have missed their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, handing an intriguing problem to the authorities amid varying immunisation timelines and the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, according to media reports on Sunday. As of June 16, nearly 11 percent of vaccine recipients in the US have not taken their second dose, The Washington Post reported quoting data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The second dose is considered 'missed', if 42 days have elapsed since the first shot, the newspaper reported. Ideally, the second jab is advised three weeks after the first Pfizer-BioNTech shot or four weeks after the first Moderna shot. The health department is considering a booster shot on top of the two m-RNA jabs, however authorities admit the case could get complicated for the ones who have missed their second doses. Health officials are further concerned as the delta variant -- first identified in India -- continues to spread.