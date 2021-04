India reported 3.46 lakh new COVID-19 cases, the world's highest 24-hour surge in cases for the third straight day. Active cases increased by over 1 lakh for the eighth straight day.

Total cases: 1.66 crores

Active cases: 25.52 lakhs

Total deaths: 1.89 lakhs

Total recoveries: 1.38 crore

Total vaccination: 13.83 crore

20 patients die due to oxygen shortage in Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital

Oxygen tankers reach Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Tankers carrying 1.5 tons of oxygen reaches Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi at 11:30 am on Saturday. But the hospital fears that it may last only for 2 hours. A hospital spokesperson told our sources that until the tankers arrived, the hospital was running at half the normal pressure. Again the drill starts for more oxygen as this may last for only 1.5-2 hours, they said.

SOS - Less than 2 hour's Oxygen supplies at Max Hospital Gurugram and attached Dedicated Covid Centre. Over 70 covid pts admitted across. Supplies expected at 10am diverted @cmohry @mlkhattar @anilvijminister @dc_gurugram @drharshvardhan @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal need urgent help 🙏🏼 — Max Healthcare (@MaxHealthcare) April 24, 2021

BMC to set up 16 oxygen plants in 12 civic hospitals in Mumbai

BMC will set up 16 oxygen plants in 12 civic hospitals of Mumbai to tackle the oxygen shortage in the city. The plants will produce 43 metric tonnes of oxygen. According to sources, the oxygen plants will generate oxygen by taking it from the air.

Delhi's Batra Hospital receives emergency oxygen supply minutes after exhausting stock

Batra Hospital in the national capital's Tughlakabad Institutional Area received emergency oxygen supply from the Delhi government moments after it exhausted its stock, officials said on Saturday. The city has been grappling with the shortage in oxygen supply amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra: 2 prisoners escape from COVID centre, 4 cops suspended

Four policemen were placed under suspension after two prisoners admitted in a COVID care centre escaped on Friday in Bhiwandi in Thane district, per a PTI report. The two escaped at around 4:30 am from a washroom situated on the 15th floor of a complex being used as a COVID care centre, the official said. Read more

Customs to expedite clearance for COVID-19 related import consignments: Piyush Goyal

In another step towards fighting COVID-19, Customs will expedite clearances for import consignments relating to the pandemic to ensure critical equipment and medicine can reach on time.

#Unite2FightCorona It is clarified that Govt of India’s procurement price for both #COVID19 vaccines remains Rs 150 per dose. GOI procured doses will continue to be provided TOTALLY FREE to States.@PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @AshwiniKChoubey @DDNewslive @PIB_India @mygovindia https://t.co/W6SKPAnAXw — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 24, 2021

India sees world’s highest 24-hour surge in cases for 3rd day

-> India records 3.46 lakh COVID-19 cases, world's highest 24-hour surge in cases for the third straight day

-> India's active cases increase by over 1 lakh for the eighth straight day, it's up 1.24 lakhs

-> At the same time, India's recoveries increase by 2.19 lakhs and deaths see a record rise of 2.624

-> Positivity rate rises to 19.77 percent from yesterday's 19.12 percent

-> The recovery rate went down below 84 percent for the second day, it’s At 83.49% vs. the previous day’s 83.92 percent

-> India has vaccinated over 13.83 crore people to date, with over 29 lakh people vaccinated in the last 24 hours

-> Single-day testing remains above 17 lakhs; it’s 17.53 lakh today, highest-ever

-> Total cases rise to 1.66 crores, active cases at 25.52 lakhs, and recoveries at 1.38 crore, and deaths 1.89 lakhs

Good news for the J&J vaccine ! *U.S. CDC* - Votes in favor of continuing use of JNJ’s COVID-19 vaccine - Adds a warning to the EUA related to risk of rare blood clots - Alert: Similar step by European Medicines Agency’s safety committee last wk — Prashant Nair (@_prashantnair) April 24, 2021

Nisha Biswal, President, US-India Business Council says:

India’s current wave requires immediate support from the United States and the international community. India has always stepped up to support others in need and now the time has come for us to help India.

Kuwait suspends commercial flights from India

Kuwait's directorate general of civil aviation said early on Saturday in a tweet that it had suspended all direct commercial flights coming from India, effective April 24 and until further notice. All passengers arriving from India either directly or via another country will be banned from entering unless they have spent at least 14 days out of India, the statement said. Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives and their domestic workers will be allowed to enter. Cargo is unaffected.

Reliance to roll out vaccination programme for employees, eligible family members from 1 May

Reliance Industries will roll out its own vaccination programme, R-Suraksha, across locations to inoculate all its employees and eligible family members above the age of 18 years from 1 May, the company said on Friday. Read more

Pressure mounts on Biden admin to ship AstraZeneca vaccine to India

The Biden administration has come under intense pressure from various quarters, including the powerful US Chambers of Commerce, lawmakers and eminent Indian-Americans, to ship AstraZeneca and other COVID-19 vaccines along with several life-saving medical supplies to India, which is witnessing a deadly surge in coronavirus cases. Read more

White House Chief Medical Officer Anthony Fauci on India's COVID-19 situation

Indian is going through a terrible situation right now and needs to get their people vaccinated because that’s the only way we’re going to turn that around. They’ve had the largest number of cases that has ever been reported by any country. New variants have arisen in India and the US has not yet fully characterized the variants and the relationship between the ability of the vaccines to protect. The CDC is helping India out by consulting with them.

Oxygen Express train with 30,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen arrives in UP

An Oxygen Express train carrying around 30,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen arrived here on Saturday morning as Uttar Pradesh is battling a sudden surge in coronavirus cases, an official said. The special train carrying two truckloads of medical oxygen arrived in the state capital at 6.30 am from Bokaro, Jharkhand.

AIIMS postpones entrance exam for INI-CET for PG courses for July 2021 session

UK PM Boris Johnson offers to support India

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered to support India in its fight against coronavirus as the country continued to grapple with a second wave. He said the UK is looking at what it can do to help India. Britain could help India with ventilators, therapeutics, dexamethasone and some other medicines.

