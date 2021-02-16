  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 27 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases fall after rising for 3 days

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: February 16, 2021 10:24 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The daily new infections fell below 10,000 for the fourth time this month taking India's tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,09,25,710, while fresh fatalities remained below 100 for the tenth time this month, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday. A total of 9,121 new cases were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,55,813 with 81 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,33, 025 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.32 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,36,872 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.25 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement