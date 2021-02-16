Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases fall after rising for 3 days

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The daily new infections fell below 10,000 for the fourth time this month taking India's tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,09,25,710, while fresh fatalities remained below 100 for the tenth time this month, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday. A total of 9,121 new cases were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,55,813 with 81 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,33, 025 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.32 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,36,872 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.25 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Feb 16, 2021
10:00
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 3 new COVID-19 cases push Mizoram's tally to 4,395
Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, pushing the state's tally to 4,395, an official said on Tuesday. The three fresh cases were reported from Aizawl, Champhai and Lawngtlai districts. Mizoram now has 18 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,367 people have recovered from the virus so far. The COVID-19 recovery rate is 99.37 percent.
Feb 16, 2021
09:48
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 tally nears 11 cr; deaths voer 24.18 lakh
Feb 16, 2021
09:37
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 9,121 new COVID-19 cases, 11,805 discharges, and 81 deaths in last 24 hours
Here are the salient points and trends from Tuesday's Union health ministry data:
-Active Cases Fall After Rising For Three Days; It’s Down 2,765 In Last 24 Hrs
-Additions To Total Cases Back Below 10,000 After 3 Days
-Additions To Total Cases At 9,121 Against Recoveries Of 11,805
-Increase In Deaths Remains Below 100 For 3rd Straight Day, It’s Up 81
-Recovery Rate Rises To 97.32% & Positivity Rate Slips To 1.25%
-Mortality Rate Remains At 1.43% For 15th Straight Day
-Total Cases At 1.09 Cr, Active 1.37 Lk, Recoveries 1.06 Cr & Deaths 1.56 Lakh
-Total Vaccination At 87.21 Lk; Last 24-hr Tally At 4.35 Lakh Vs Prev Day’s 21,437
-Kerala Reports A Drop Of 2,202 In Active Cases While Maharashtra Sees A Rise Of 237
-4 States/UTs Have Not Reported New Active Cases In Last 24 Hours
-15 States/UTs Have Not Reported Deaths In Last 24 Hours
Feb 16, 2021
09:16
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 14,965 beneficiaries receive vaccine shots in Delhi
Nearly 15,000 beneficiaries in Delhi received COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday and of them 2,191 got their second dose, officials said. The overall turnout was about 55 percent in 268 vaccination centres of the national capital. The immunisation drive, which started on January 16, picked up pace in the last one week. On Saturday, 1,856 healthcare workers got their second dose after receiving the first shot on the inaugural day of the vaccination drive. The turnout for the second dose on Saturday was about 43 percent. On Monday,14,965 beneficiaries were vaccinated. As many as 4,571 healthcare workers got the first dose and2,191 the second shot. Also,8,203 frontline workers got their first jabs on Monday, a senior official in the health department said.
Feb 16, 2021
09:03
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: WHO authorises AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine for emergency use
The World Health Organisation has granted an emergency authorization to AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, a move that should allow the UN agency's partners to ship millions of doses to countries as part of a UN-backed programme to tame the pandemic. In a statement Monday, the WHO said it was clearing the AstraZeneca vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India and South Korea's AstraZeneca-SKBio.
Feb 16, 2021
08:42
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Northern Railways launches 'Bedding Disposable Comfort Kit' at New Delhi Railway Station
Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal yesterday launched 'Bedding Disposable Comfort Kit' at New Delhi Railway Station
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala reports 2,884 new COVID-19 cases, 13 fatalities
Kerala logged 2,884 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more fatalities on Monday, taking the caseload in the state to 10,07,019 and toll to 3,998. Health minister KK Shailaja said 5,073 patients recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured in the state to 9,41,471. There were 61,281 people under treatment in the state, she said in a release. According to the release, 2,50,724 persons were under observation. Two persons who returned from the UK tested positive, taking the total infected UK returnees to 84. Earlier, ten of them were found infected with the new strain of the virus.
Feb 16, 2021
08:18
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra records 3,365 COVID-19 cases, 3,105 recoveries; 23 die
On Monday, the number of daily cases dipped to 3,365 in Maharashtra, where 4,092 infections, the highest single-day rise since the first week of January, were reported on Sunday. Also, 23 more patients succumbed to the infection, while over 3,100 people recovered from the infection. The state has registered 20,67,643 positive cases till now, an official statement said. Maharashtra reported 2,216 new cases on February 8 and 2,515 a day later. On February 10, the number of daily cases surged to 3,451 and the single-day rise has been above the 3,000-mark since then. Apart from Mumbai, Nagpur and Amravati cities in the Vidarbha region reported over 400 new COVID-19 patients in a day on Monday.
Feb 16, 2021
08:10
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra says situation "alarming"; meeting on Tuesday
A day after reporting 4,092 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day tally in more than a month, Maharashtra saw the daily count fall on Monday but it remained above 3,000 for the sixth straight day as the state government termed the situation as "alarming" and warned of "harsh decisions" after the recent spike. Describing as "alarming" the recent rise in fresh cases in some districts of Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed displeasure over people not following COVID-19-related guidelines.
Feb 16, 2021
08:02
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 85 lakh healthcare, frontline workers vaccinated till Monday evening; India tally above 1.09 cr
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country and the ongoing inoculation drive. For starters, the number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against the coronavirus in the country has surpassed 85 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. A total of 85,16,771 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,83,664 sessions, according to a provisional report till Monday 6 pm. Meanwhile, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,09,16,589 with 11,649 new infections, while fresh fatalities were recorded below 100 for the ninth time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.