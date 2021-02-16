Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases fall after rising for 3 days

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 14,965 beneficiaries receive vaccine shots in Delhi

Nearly 15,000 beneficiaries in Delhi received COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday and of them 2,191 got their second dose, officials said. The overall turnout was about 55 percent in 268 vaccination centres of the national capital. The immunisation drive, which started on January 16, picked up pace in the last one week. On Saturday, 1,856 healthcare workers got their second dose after receiving the first shot on the inaugural day of the vaccination drive. The turnout for the second dose on Saturday was about 43 percent. On Monday,14,965 beneficiaries were vaccinated. As many as 4,571 healthcare workers got the first dose and2,191 the second shot. Also,8,203 frontline workers got their first jabs on Monday, a senior official in the health department said.