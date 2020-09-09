Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally near 44 lakh; Recoveries see the biggest single-day rise of 74,894

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With 89,706 infections being reported in a day, India's COVID-19 tally went past 43 lakh, while 33,98,844 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 77.77 percent on Wednesday, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 43,70,128, while the death toll rose to73,890 with 1,115 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.69 percent. There are 8,97,394 active cases of COVID-19, which is 20.53 percent of the total caseload in the country, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, reached 30 lakh on August 23 and went past 40 lakh on September 5.
Sep 9, 2020
11:03
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Government unveils SOPs for reopening of schools for classes 9th to 12th from September 21
The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for a partial reopening of schools for students of 9th to 12th classes on a voluntary basis. The SOP outlines various generic precautionary measures to be adopted in addition to specific measures to be taken when schools are permitting students (for 9th to 12th class) to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All States/UTs are expected to comply with the COVID-19 related guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs and the ministry of health & family welfare.
Sep 9, 2020
10:38
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: SDMC panel clears proposal to allow the use of terrace by licensed eateries
The standing committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday approved a proposal to allow the use of open-air spaces and terraces abutting licensed eateries as a service area, officials said. The proposal will now await the nod of the SDMC House. SDMC Standing Committee Chairman Rajdutt Gahlot said the panel approved the proposal on Tuesday. He said as per the proposal, only open-air spaces or terrace abutting licensed eating joints will be allowed to be used as a service area. Gahlot said an applicant will have to submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the person who owns the land for using an open space there as a service area. The permission will be given for serving food in the open-to-air terrace, part terrace (except refuge floor) on submission of the building's structural safety certificate by a registered structural engineer with clear mention of using the terrace for serving food (dining), the SDMC said in a statement.
Sep 9, 2020
10:16
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Odisha's COVID-19 caseload 1,31,382, recoveries cross one lakh mark
Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,31,382 on Tuesday and recoveries crossed the landmark one lakh mark, a health department official said. A total of 3,490 people tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, while 2787affected persons were declared cured during the day, the official said. The states recovery figure now stands at 1,02,185, which is 77.77 percent of the total caseload.
Sep 9, 2020
09:54
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: More than 9 lakh COVID-19 deaths around the world
Sep 9, 2020
09:42
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally near 44 lakh; Recoveries see the biggest single-day rise of 74,894
COVID-19 India Updates:
Total cases increase by 89,706, to record the 3rd biggest single-day increase
Recoveries see the biggest single-day rise of 74,894
Active cases rise by 13,697 & deaths by 1,115 in last 24 hours
Deaths increase by more than 1,000 for 8th straight day
Total cases at 43.70 lakh, active at 8.97 lakh, recoveries at 33.99 lakh & deaths at 73,890
Total tests done in a single day more than 11 lakh; it’s at 11.54 lakh vs yesterday’s 10.98 lakh
Recovery rate rises to 77.77% from 77.65% & death rate slips to 1.69% from 1.70%
Sep 9, 2020
09:31
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Blue Line, Pink Line of Delhi Metro resume services after 171-day COVID hiatus
Delhi Metro's Blue Line and Pink Line resumed services with curtailed operation timings on Wednesday after being closed for 171 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. Trains are to operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 AM in the morning and 4-8 PM in the evening in the first stage. "The Blue and Pink lines resumed services today. Slowly and steadily, Delhi Metro will be back to take you places! #MetroBackOnTrack," the DMRC tweeted. On Monday, the Delhi Metro had resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line, since the closure of the urban transporter on March 22. The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently issued guidelines allowing the Delhi Metro to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the DMRC had said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12. Under stage one, Yellow Line or Line 2 and Rapid Metro were made operational with restricted service hours -- 7-11 AM and 4-8 PM. While nearly 15,500 passengers availed the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro combined on Monday, the figures stood at nearly 17,600 on Tuesday. Metro services in Delhi-NCR was closed since March 22 due to the pandemic. The DMRC has appealed to people to use the rapid transport only if urgently needed.
Sep 9, 2020
09:18
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 3,609 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to over 1.97 lakh; death toll mounts to 4,618
Delhi recorded 3,609 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to over 1.97 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,618, authorities said. Nineteen fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government's latest health bulletin. The total number of tests conducted in the same period was 45,797, it said, adding that the positivity rate in the last 24 hours stands at 7.8 percent. The total number of cases climbed to 1,97,135, of which 1,70,140 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out while there are 22,377 active cases, it said. The number of containment zones stands at 1,166. Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with Medical Directors/Medical Superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing. Delhi chief secretary also held a review meeting with all the District magistrates on COVID-19 management.
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 20,131 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 9,43,772, the state health department said. With 380 patients succumbing to the infection, including 42 in Mumbai, the total toll went up to 27,407 in the state, it said. A total of 13,234 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 6,72,556, a health official said. The state is now left with 2,43,446 active cases. With 1,346 new cases, Mumbai's tally rose to 1,58,756, while the fatality count reached 7,942. 47,89,682 tests have been conducted in the state until now.
Sep 9, 2020
08:45
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine study paused after one illness
Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates if a report of a patient with a serious side effect is linked to the shot. In a statement issued Tuesday evening, the company said its standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow a review of safety data. AstraZeneca didn’t reveal any information about the possible side effect except to call it a potentially unexplained illness. The news site STAT first reported the pause in testing, saying the possible side effect occurred in the United Kingdom.
Sep 9, 2020
08:32
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 case count crosses 43-lakh
India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 43 lakh mark on Wednesday. As per a PTI tally at 9.20 pm on Tuesday, the total caseload stood at 43,55,680, with a record single-day spike of over 1 lakh cases (1,04,789). The number of recoveries stood at 33,86,065 with as many as 89,446 people discharged in a day. The number of dead rose to 73,828 with a single-day jump of 1,532. In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 42,80,422 and the death toll at 72,775. The ministry said that 33,23,950 people have so far recovered from the infection.