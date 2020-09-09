Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally near 44 lakh; Recoveries see the biggest single-day rise of 74,894

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: SDMC panel clears proposal to allow the use of terrace by licensed eateries

The standing committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday approved a proposal to allow the use of open-air spaces and terraces abutting licensed eateries as a service area, officials said. The proposal will now await the nod of the SDMC House. SDMC Standing Committee Chairman Rajdutt Gahlot said the panel approved the proposal on Tuesday. He said as per the proposal, only open-air spaces or terrace abutting licensed eating joints will be allowed to be used as a service area. Gahlot said an applicant will have to submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the person who owns the land for using an open space there as a service area. The permission will be given for serving food in the open-to-air terrace, part terrace (except refuge floor) on submission of the building's structural safety certificate by a registered structural engineer with clear mention of using the terrace for serving food (dining), the SDMC said in a statement.