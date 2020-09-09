  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally near 44 lakh; Recoveries see the biggest single-day rise of 74,894

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: September 09, 2020 10:34 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With 89,706 infections being reported in a day, India's COVID-19 tally went past 43 lakh, while 33,98,844 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 77.77 percent on Wednesday, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 43,70,128, while the death toll rose to73,890 with 1,115 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.69 percent. There are 8,97,394 active cases of COVID-19, which is 20.53 percent of the total caseload in the country, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, reached 30 lakh on August 23 and went past 40 lakh on September 5.

