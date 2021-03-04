Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi CM receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 India Updates: Key points

-Active cases rise for the second straight day, it’s up 3,287 in the last 24 hours

-Additions to total cases back above 15,000; rise in deaths below 100

-Additions to total cases at 17,407 against recoveries of 14,031

-The last 24 hours saw a rise of 89 in total deaths

-The recovery rate slips to 97.03 percent while the positivity rate rises to 1.55 percent

-Single-day testing remains around 8 lakh; it’s 7.75 lakh vs the previous day’s 7.85 lakh

-Single-day vaccination rises to 10 lakh; total vaccination at 1.66 crore so far

-Total cases at 1.11 crore, active 1.73 lakh, recoveries 1.08 crore and deaths 1.57 lakh

-Maharashtra reports 9.86k new cases, Kerala 2.7k, Punjab 772

-Maharashtra reports 42 new deaths, Kerala 15, Punjab 12

-New cases in Maharashtra highest since October 18 (137 days ago)

-9.94 lakh vaccinations. Highest yet for a single day

-More daily vaccinations than daily tests in India (9.94 lakh vs 7.75 lakh)

-19 states/UTs report rise in active cases