Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi CM receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 India Updates: Key points
-Active cases rise for the second straight day, it’s up 3,287 in the last 24 hours
-Additions to total cases back above 15,000; rise in deaths below 100
-Additions to total cases at 17,407 against recoveries of 14,031
-The last 24 hours saw a rise of 89 in total deaths
-The recovery rate slips to 97.03 percent while the positivity rate rises to 1.55 percent
-Single-day testing remains around 8 lakh; it’s 7.75 lakh vs the previous day’s 7.85 lakh
-Single-day vaccination rises to 10 lakh; total vaccination at 1.66 crore so far
-Total cases at 1.11 crore, active 1.73 lakh, recoveries 1.08 crore and deaths 1.57 lakh
-Maharashtra reports 9.86k new cases, Kerala 2.7k, Punjab 772
-Maharashtra reports 42 new deaths, Kerala 15, Punjab 12
-New cases in Maharashtra highest since October 18 (137 days ago)
-9.94 lakh vaccinations. Highest yet for a single day
-More daily vaccinations than daily tests in India (9.94 lakh vs 7.75 lakh)
-19 states/UTs report rise in active cases