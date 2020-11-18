Coronavirus LIVE updates: Bengaluru's COVID-19 fatality rate lowest among major Indian cities, says Karnataka Health Minister

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Bengaluru's COVID-19 fatality rate lowest among major Indian cities, says Health Minister
Bengaluru's COVID19 case fatality rate (1.1 percent) is the lowest among all major cities in the country, Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K said on Wednesday. "With 3,36,880 recoveries and 17,707 active cases as on Tuesday, city's recovery rate stands at a healthy 93.94 percent and active rate stands at 4.93 percent", he tweeted.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Kenyans fear they're on their own as COVID-19 surges again
A Kenyan doctor died of COVID19 over the weekend after no bed for him in an intensive care unit was available. Other doctors say they cannot afford the treatment they administer to COVID19 patients, yet many work while dangerously exposed without protection. Some health care workers organize fund drives for colleagues to pay medical bills.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Odisha reports 868 new COVID-19 cases, 15 fresh fatalities
Odisha's COVID19 caseload mounted to 3,10,920 on Wednesday as 868 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Fifteen more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the coastal state's coronavirus death toll to 1,575, he said.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Noida begins random COVID-19 tests at borders for people coming from Delhi
Gautam Buddh Nagar health officials were on Wednesday deployed at two key Noida Delhi borders where they started random COVID19 testing of people coming from the national capital. The random testing of inward coming people was announced by District Magistrate Suhas L Y on Tuesday after a meeting with senior administration and health officials amid a spike in COVID19 cases in Delhi.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: 56 patients recover from COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, fresh cases at 36
For the fourth consecutive day COVID19 recoveries in Arunachal Pradesh surpassed fresh cases with 56 more patients being cured of the disease, a health department official said on Wednesday. The state registered 36 new coronavirus cases, including three healthcare workers, pushing the tally to 15,904, he said.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Pondy reports no COVID-19 deaths for 5th consecutive day
No fresh coronavirus related deaths were reported in Puducherry for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday. However, 56 new infections were recorded, taking the total number of those infected by the virus to 36,465 in the union territory.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: 541 new cases, 1,565 recoveries in Mumbai; 14 die
Mumbai reported 541 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 2,70,654, while more than 1,500 patients recovered from the infection, the city civic body said. On Monday, the financial capital had reported 409 cases, the lowest daily count in the past several months.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Surat district reports 180 new COVID-19 cases
Surat district in Gujarat on Tuesday reported 180 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 38,980, the state health department said. Three fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,041, it said.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Maha reports 2,840 COVID-19 cases, 5,123 recoveries; 68 die
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 17,52,509 with the addition of 2,840 new cases on Tuesday, while recoveries outstripped fresh infections with 5,123 patients discharged from hospitals, said the state health department. With 68 more COVID19 deaths, the state's fatality count rose to 46,102, the department said in a statement.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Goa records 154 new COVID-19 cases; four more fatalities
Goa's coronavirus caseload reached 46,182, after 154 fresh infections were detected on Tuesday, an official from the health department said. Apart from this, four more casualties during the day took the toll in the coastal state to 667, the official said.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: TN logs 1,652 new COVID-19 cases
Tamil Nadu added 1,652 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday,pushing its tally to 7,61,568, while 18 people succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 11,513,the health department said on Tuesday. For the second day running, Perambalur, which has been adding new cases in single digits over the past few days, reported 'zero' infections.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: 163 new cases push Nagaland's COVID-19 tally to 10,188
Nagaland's COVID19 tally rose to 10,188 on Tuesday as 163 more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. The state now has 1,134 active coronavirus cases, while 8,897 people have been cured of the disease so far, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID19 bulletin.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Gujarat govt not mulling another COVID-19 lockdown
Rubbishing a false message about another lockdown, Gujarat minister Kumar Kanani on Tuesday said the state government has no such plans in wake of the recent rise in COVID19 cases. The minister of state for health made the statement, as a letter with his name allegedly asking chairmen and secretaries of housing societies to opt for a "voluntary lockdown", started doing rounds on social media.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: MP's COVID-19 tally increases by 922, toll by 10; 848 recover
Madhya Pradesh's COVID19 caseload rose to 1,85,446 after 922 new infections were reported on Tuesday, while 10 fresh deaths pushed the toll to 3,102, a health official said. He said 848 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's recovery count to 1,73,284.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Rajasthan records 2,194 cases and 11 deaths
Rajasthan recorded 2,194 fresh coronavirus cases and 11 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,30,180 and fatalities to 2,089. According to an official bulletin, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Sikar reported two deaths each and Ajmer, Churu, Karauli, Kota and Pali recorded one death each.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Doubling COVID capacity, raising ICU beds among steps taken to tackle spike in cases in Delhi
Doubling COVID-19 testing capacity to 1 to 1.2 lakh and increasing ICU beds to over 6,000 are among the decisions taken by the government to tackle the spike in coronavirus infections in Delhi, the Centre said on Tuesday. A decision has also been taken to increase the house to house surveillance of active cases in containment zones and other vulnerable pockets for which 7,0008,000 teams will be put on this exercise, a hike from the existing 3,000 teams that are currently involved. Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Delhi was testing very less in June at around 5,776 tests per day and that number rose to over 50,000 in September which after that plateaued out and the recent spike of COVID cases maybe because many positive cases escaped the net.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Greenpeace India writes to NITI Aayog on post-COVID-19 green recovery plans
Environment think tank Greenpeace India on Tuesday sent to the NITI Aayog a plan to help build a climate-proof, equal, sustainable and resilient India as it emerges from the COVID19 pandemic. In its recommendations to government's policy think tank NITI Aayog, Greenpeace India stressed on the need to promote a decentralised model of renewable energy which will not only help to get universal energy access but it can also help mitigate climate crisis by replacing fossil fuel-based energy production.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: 77 new cases push Tripura's COVID-19 tally to 32,039
Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,039 on Tuesday as 77 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 361 as no patient succumbed to the infection on Monday, he said.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Delhi sees 1 lakh new cases; 1,200 deaths; 94,000 recoveries since Nov 1
Delhi recorded over one lakh new coronavirus cases and around 1,200 deaths between November 116 while nearly 94,000 COVID19 patients recovered during the same period, according to official data released on Tuesday. The national capital has witnessed a sudden spike in coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000mark on November 11.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Ladakh records 97 fresh COVID-19 cases, four more deaths
Ladakh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 7,493 on Tuesday with 97 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 93 as four more people succumbed to the disease, officials said. All deaths and fresh cases were reported from Leh district, they said.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Measles outbreaks likely in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, say scientists
Major measles outbreaks might occur during 2021 as an unexpected consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, say scientists in an academic article published in the Lancet journal. According to the researchers, including Australian paediatrician, Kim Mulholland, Chair of the World Health Organization's SAGE Working Group on measles and rubella vaccines, many children across the world have missed out on measles vaccination this year, making future measles outbreaks inevitable.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: WHO praises UP govt for COVID-19 management
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has praised the Uttar Pradesh government for its COVID19 management strategy terming it as a good example for other states to follow, an official statement said here on Tuesday. "The UP government's strategic response to COVID-19 by stepping up contact tracing efforts is exemplary and can serve as a good example for other states," Roderico Ofrin, WHO Country Representative, said in a statement issued here by the state government.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: 21 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 4,557
The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,557 on Tuesday as 21 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Eight new patients have travel history, while 13 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: 2-month-old infant among 48 new COVID-19 patients in Mizoram
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,444 on Tuesday as 48 more people, including a two-month-old baby, tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, an Army jawan and four children, including the two-month-old infant and a one-year-old boy, are among the new patients, he said.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: More Americans 'may die' due to COVID if Trump does not cooperate with transition process: Biden
US President-elect Joe Biden has warned that many more Americans "may die" if incumbent President Donald Trump does not cooperate with the transition process and hamper the incoming administration's ability to tackle the deadly coronavirus pandemic. According to media projections, Democrat Biden has won the November 3 presidential election. Biden has 306 votes in the electoral college, surpassing the 270 thresholds needed to win.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Daily recoveries continue to exceed daily cases in India
India has seen less than 50,000 daily new cases of COVID-19 for the past ten days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The country has so far conducted over 12.65 crore tests for detection of COVID-19 which has led to bringing down the cumulative positivity to 7.01 percent, it highlighted. The trend of new daily recoveries exceeding the daily new cases continues with 40,791 cases recovering in a span of 24 hours against just 29,163 newly detected cases. The active caseload which now stands at 4,53,401 comprises just 5.11 percent of all cumulative cases.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounts to 3,10,052, death toll rises to 1,560
Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday mounted to 3,10,052 after 644 people tested positive for the virus, while 17 more fatalities pushed the coastal state's coronavirus death toll to 1,560, a health department official said. Of the fresh cases detected from all the 30 districts, 371 were reported from different quarantine centres and the remaining 273 are local contact cases. Khurda district, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, registered the highest number of 73 new cases, followed by Sundergarh (62) and Mayurbhanj (59) districts.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Two BJP MLAs test positive for COVID-19 in Bareilly
Two BJP MLAs here have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday. While one of the MLAs has been admitted to a private hospital, the other is in home isolation. Chief Medical Officer of Bareilly, Dr Vineet Kumar Shukla, said, "On Monday, Bareilly MLA Arun Kumar was participating in a programme on the 'jayanti' of Chitragupt, when he started feeling ill. He was immediately shifted to a 300-bed hospital, and tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to a private hospital." "BJP MLA from Faridpur, Shyam Bihari Lal, also tested positive for COVID-19. His test report came on Monday. He has isolated himself at his residence," the CMO said. Union minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar had also attended the programme. Gangwar said he will get himself tested for COVID-19 in Delhi. The minister also said that his personal secretary in the ministry has tested positive for coronavirus, and that he has asked his staff to undergo the test.