Coronavirus LIVE updates: Bengaluru's COVID-19 fatality rate lowest among major Indian cities, says Karnataka Health Minister

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Doubling COVID capacity, raising ICU beds among steps taken to tackle spike in cases in Delhi

Doubling COVID-19 testing capacity to 1 to 1.2 lakh and increasing ICU beds to over 6,000 are among the decisions taken by the government to tackle the spike in coronavirus infections in Delhi, the Centre said on Tuesday. A decision has also been taken to increase the house to house surveillance of active cases in containment zones and other vulnerable pockets for which 7,0008,000 teams will be put on this exercise, a hike from the existing 3,000 teams that are currently involved. Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Delhi was testing very less in June at around 5,776 tests per day and that number rose to over 50,000 in September which after that plateaued out and the recent spike of COVID cases maybe because many positive cases escaped the net.