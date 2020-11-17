Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 88.5 lakh; death toll over 1.30 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: SC dismisses plea for waiver of exam fees for class 10, 12 CBSE students
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the CBSE and the Delhi government to waive examination fees for students of classes 10 and 12 in the current academic year in view of COVID-19 and financial problems being faced by some parents. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah dismissed the petition filed by NGO 'Social Jurist' against the September 28 order of the Delhi High Court.
"How can the court direct the government to do this? You should give a representation to the government...Dismissed," the bench said.
The high court had asked the AAP government and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to treat the PIL as a representation and take a decision "in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case" within three weeks.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Pondy logs 72 new coronavirus cases, no fresh fatality reported
With 72 fresh cases of COVID-19 being recorded on Tuesday, the total infection count in the union territory rose to 36,409. However, no deaths were reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. A release from Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said the new cases were identified after the examination of 3,393 samples during the last 24 hours. Puducherry had witnessed a drop in the number of daily infections during the last few days. But, the number shot up to 72 today. The Director said 131 patients were discharged from hospitals today. The positivity and recovery rates were 1.67 percent and 96.01 percent respectively.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: ADB allocates $20 mn to help developing members access vaccines for COVID-19
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday said it has allocated USD20.3 million aid to its developing member countries to access coronavirus vaccine and establish systems to enable equitable and efficient vaccine distribution. The funds will be available for ADB developing members to support vaccine-related health system assessments and the development of country readiness plans to strengthen the capacity to access, introduce, deploy, deliver, and monitor vaccines safely and effectively. "Asia and the Pacific has largely done well to limit the spread of COVID-19. Ensuring access to a safe, effective, and equitable vaccine is the next frontier in the fight against this virus," said Director General of ADB's Sustainable Development and Climate Change Department WoochongUm. The technical assistance will also support the identification and promotion of innovative cold chain and vaccine tracking technologies.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Assam reports 186 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death
Assam's COVID-19 death toll increased to 964 on Monday as one more person succumbed to the disease, while 186 new cases took the tally to 2,10,454, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The person who died is a 66-year-old man from Dima Hasao, the minister said. The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state so far crossed the 50-lakh mark with 19,372 samples tested during the day. So far the state has tested 50,18,957 samples through rapid antigen and RT-PCR methods. Of the new cases, 37 were reported from the Kamrup Metropolitan district. The recovery rate in the state further improved to 97.90 percent with 405 people discharged during the day. So far, 2,06,041 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state, the minister said. The number of active cases also declined considerably and stands at 3,446.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Telangana adds 952 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Telangana recorded 952 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to nearly 2.59 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,410. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 150, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 77 and Bhadradri Kothagudem 71, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on November 16. As many as 13,732 patients are under treatment and 38,245 samples were tested on November 16. Cumulatively, over 49.29 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 1.32 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 percent, while it was 1.5 percent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 94.14 percent, while it was 93.4 percent in the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Jharkhand reports 166 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
Four more persons died of COVID-19 in Jharkhand, while the state reported 166 new cases, officials said on Tuesday. So far, 928 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the state, they said. Two of the latest deaths were reported from Ranchi and one each from Dumka and Dhanbad. There are 2,754 active cases in the state at present. Of the new cases, 56 were detected in Ranchi, 32 in East Singhbhum, and 12 each in Dhanbad and Ramgarh. The state has so far reported 1,06,230 cases of COVID-19. Of them, 1,02,548 have already recovered. A total of 14,461 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 cases in the world cross the 55 million mark
- India is now No.6 in the world in total active cases. Behind the USA, France, Italy, Belgium and Russia
- New cases in the USA continue to be over the 1 lakh mark (1.62 lakh) for the 13th consecutive day. Over 2 million new cases in USA reported in till date in the month of November
- Israel (35,309) reports more cases per million population than the USA (34,781)
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases slightly above 4.5 lakh
Here are the salient points from Tuesday’s COVID-19 data:
Active cases continue to fall as testing remains below 10 lakh
Single-day testing remains below 10 lakh for 4th straight day
Total testing in the last 24 hours at 8.44 lakh vs previous day’s 8.61 lakh
Active cases fall for 45 days; today’s fall of 12,072 the 2nd highest in two weeks
Active cases slip to 4.53 lakh; lowest level since July 24
Additions to total cases below 30,000 for the 1st time since July 15
Recovery rate near 93.5 percent; it’s at 93.42 percent vs yesterday’s 93.27 percent
Positivity rate slips to 5.11 percent from yesterday’s 5.26 percent
Recoveries increase by less than 50,000 for the 5th straight day; it’s up 40,791
Deaths rise by less than 500 for the third straight day; it’s up 449
Total cases increase by 29,163 in the last 24 hours
Total cases at 88.74 lakh, active 4.53 lakh, recoveries 82.90 lakh and deaths 1.30 lakh
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi records 3,797 cases; 99 fatalities take toll to 7,713
Delhi recorded 3,797 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.89 lakh, even as 99 new fatalities pushed the toll to 7,713, authorities said. These relatively low number of fresh cases came out of the 29,871 tests conducted the previous day which was a Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 12.73per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases till date here was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded. Ninety-nine fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 7,713. The active cases tally on Monday stood at 40,128. The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 4,89,202, while the recovery rate stood at over 90 percent. The number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 4,430 on Monday from 4,358 on Sunday.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 75 doctors, 250 paramedics from paramilitary forces on way to Delhi
At least 75 doctors and 250 paramedics from the paramilitary forces are on their way from different parts of the country to serve the people of Delhi which is facing a spike in coronavirus cases and manpower shortage. A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah stepped in to rev up the fight against the pandemic in the national capital, several meetings were held on Monday in different wings of the government here for the smooth implementation of his 11 directives. Seventy five doctors and 250 paramedics will join the health workers of Delhi to handle the COVID-19 patients as early as possible, an official privy to the development. The doctors and paramedics of the paramilitary forces are coming from as far as Assam and Tamil Nadu besides Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, etc. Arrangements are being made to enhance the number of oxygen beds by strengthening the 10,000 bedded Chhatarpur covid care centre as decided at a high-level meeting chaired by the union home minister on Sunday.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 1000 new containment zones created in Delhi in last 15 days as cases rise
With the national capital witnessing a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, there has been a significant rise in the number of containment zones as authorities have created over 1,000 new such zones in the last 15 days, according to Delhi government data. There were 3,359 COVID-19 containment zones in the city on November 1, but the number rose to 4,430 on November 15, with the maximum 740 in southwest Delhi and the lowest 142 in northeast Delhi. Delhi has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday. On Thursday, 104 deaths, the highest in over five months, were recorded in the city. According to data, there were 4,016 containment zones in the national capital on November 11, followed by 4,141 (November 12), 4,184 (November 13) and 4,288 (November 14).
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 88.5 lakh; death toll over 1.30 lakh
India's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday crossed the 88.5 lakh mark while the death toll also stood above the 1.30 lakh mark. As per a PTI tally on Monday at 9.20 pm, the total caseload stood at 88,59,794 cases, while the death toll increased to 1,30,378. The tally didn't include the numbers from Delhi, the news agency said. In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 88,45,127 and the death toll at 130,070. The ministry said that 82,49,579 people have so far recovered from the infection.