Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 2,73,810 new cases, 1,619 deaths in last 24 hrs

Bihar night curfew and COVID-19 restrictions; Religious places of all faiths will remain shut till May 15

The Bihar government on Sunday decided to impose a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am as part of new measures to check the spread of the killer virus, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced. A decision has also been taken to extend the closure of schools/colleges/coaching centres till May 15 from April 30 decided earlier, he said. Religious places of all faiths will remain shut till May 15 in view of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases in Bihar, the chief minister said. Earlier, they were closed till April 30.

