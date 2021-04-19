Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 2,73,810 new cases, 1,619 deaths in last 24 hrs

There has been a continuous rise in the COVID-19 cases and many states have imposed lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. On Sunday, Delhi reported over 25,000 cases and a positivity rate of 30 percent. Not just spiralling numbers, the states are also facing a shortage of beds, oxygen supply, Remdesivir drug.
Apr 19, 2021
09:47
26,78,94,549 samples tested for COVID-19 up to April 18. Of these, 13,56,133 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Apr 19, 2021
09:32
India reports 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 fatalities, and 1,44,178 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,50,61,919
Active cases: 19,29,329
Total recoveries: 1,29,53,821
Death toll: 1,78,769
Apr 19, 2021
09:30
Bihar night curfew and COVID-19 restrictions; Religious places of all faiths will remain shut till May 15
The Bihar government on Sunday decided to impose a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am as part of new measures to check the spread of the killer virus, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced. A decision has also been taken to extend the closure of schools/colleges/coaching centres till May 15 from April 30 decided earlier, he said. Religious places of all faiths will remain shut till May 15 in view of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases in Bihar, the chief minister said. Earlier, they were closed till April 30.
Rajasthan announces 15-day lockdown from Apr 19-May 3; orders closure of offices, markets
The Rajasthan government has ordered a statewide lockdown from 5 am on April 19 until 5 am on May 3 in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state that many are calling the second wave of the virus. Called the ‘Jan Anushasan Pakhwada’ (public discipline fortnight), the state government order said that all offices and markets will remain closed from Monday to May 3.
Maharashtra to get the biggest share of medical oxygen. Special 'oxygen express' trains to run non-stop through green corridors, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Apr 19, 2021
09:01
Mewalal Choudhary, JDU MLA and former minister, passes away due to COVID-19 at a hospital in Patna.
Apr 19, 2021
08:39
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in the poll-bound state amid rising COVID-19 cases.
Mamata Banerjee will not campaign in Kolkata anymore. There will be only one 'symbolic' meeting on the last day of campaigning in the city on April 26. She has restricted election rallies' time in all districts to 30 minutes: TMC leader Derek O'Brien