Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 2,73,810 new cases, 1,619 deaths in last 24 hrs

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 19, 2021 09:29 AM IST

There has been a continuous rise in the COVID-19 cases and many states have imposed lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. On Sunday, Delhi reported over 25,000 cases and a positivity rate of 30 percent. Not just spiralling numbers, the states are also facing a shortage of beds, oxygen supply, Remdesivir drug.

