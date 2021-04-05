Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra imposes weekend lockdown, strict curbs until April 30

Maharashtra Govt Puts New Covid Restriction Under ‘Break The Chain’: Here are the key points

-New Covid Restrictions Effective From Today Till April 30

-No more than 5 people can gather/ move together between 7 am to 8 pm

-Nobody to move in public place without a valid reason between 8 pm to 7 am

-Movement of medical & essential svcs to be unrestricted

SHOPS, MARKETS & MALLS:

All shops, mkts & malls ex-essential svcs to remain closed throughout the day

OFFICES:

-All private offices to remain shut, employees to entirely work from home

-Offices involved in banking, exchanges, electric & telecom svc, insurance, pharma can remain open

-Govt offices to function with 50% capacity

RECREATION & ENTERTAINMENT:

-Cinema halls, drama theatres to remain closed

-Amusement parks, arcades, video game parlours to remain closed

-Gyms, swimming pools, sports complexes to remain closed

RESTAURANTS, BARS & HOTELS:

-All restaurants & bars to remain closed

-Take away, parcel & home delivery allowed b/w 7 am to 8 pm on weekdays

-Only home deliver allowed b/w 7 am to 8 pm on weekends

-Home delivery staff will have to be vaccinated or carry negative RT PCR rpt valid till 15 days

-Restaurants & bars inside hotels to remain functional for in-house guests

PUBLIC TRANSPORT:

For rickshaws, driver + 2 passengers to be allowed

For taxis, driver + 50% passenger capacity

For bus, only seating capacity & no standing passengers to be allowed

RELIGIOUS PLACES OF WORSHIP:

Religious places of worship to remain closed

Staff involved in the service of the place of worship shall perform their duties

SCHOOLS & COLLEGES:

Schools & colleges, pvt coaching classes will remain closed

Rules relaxed for 10th & 12th exams, staff conducting exams may be vaccinated or carry negative RTPCR rpt valid for 48 hrs

OUTDOOR ACTIVITY:

Beaches, gardens, public grounds to remain closed b/w 8 pm-7 am on weekdays & weekends

MANUFACTURING SECTOR:

Can be operational with below conditions:

-All workers to get vaccinated at the earliest

-Till vaccination, workers to have negative RTPCR rpt calid for 15 days

-Cos w/over 500 workers to have own quarantine facility

-Worker to be paid full wages for medical leave on detection of Covid-19

CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY:

-Allowed where labourers are living on site

-All labourers to be vaccinated at the earliest

-Till vaccination happens, labourers to carry negative RTPCR rpt valid for 15 days

-Worker to be paid full wages for medical leave on detection of Covid-19

E-COMMERCE:

-Delivery staff to be vaccinated at the earliest

-Till vaccination happens, delivery staff to carry negative RTPCR rpt valid for 15 days

CO-OPERATIVE HSG SOCIETIES:

Societies having over 5 active cases to be treated as micro containment zones

Such societies shall deny entry to outsiders

No religious/social/cultural/political functions of any kind allowed

No more than 50 people allowed in weddings, 20 people in funerals