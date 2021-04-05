  • SENSEX
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra imposes weekend lockdown, strict curbs until April 30

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 05, 2021 08:11 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. The weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays.

