Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra imposes weekend lockdown, strict curbs until April 30

Maharashtra Govt Puts New Covid Restriction Under ‘Break The Chain’: Here are the key points
-New Covid Restrictions Effective From Today Till April 30
-No more than 5 people can gather/ move together between 7 am to 8 pm
-Nobody to move in public place without a valid reason between 8 pm to 7 am
-Movement of medical & essential svcs to be unrestricted
SHOPS, MARKETS & MALLS:
All shops, mkts & malls ex-essential svcs to remain closed throughout the day
OFFICES:
-All private offices to remain shut, employees to entirely work from home
-Offices involved in banking, exchanges, electric & telecom svc, insurance, pharma can remain open
-Govt offices to function with 50% capacity
RECREATION & ENTERTAINMENT:
-Cinema halls, drama theatres to remain closed
-Amusement parks, arcades, video game parlours to remain closed
-Gyms, swimming pools, sports complexes to remain closed
RESTAURANTS, BARS & HOTELS:
-All restaurants & bars to remain closed
-Take away, parcel & home delivery allowed b/w 7 am to 8 pm on weekdays
-Only home deliver allowed b/w 7 am to 8 pm on weekends
-Home delivery staff will have to be vaccinated or carry negative RT PCR rpt valid till 15 days
-Restaurants & bars inside hotels to remain functional for in-house guests
PUBLIC TRANSPORT:
For rickshaws, driver + 2 passengers to be allowed
For taxis, driver + 50% passenger capacity
For bus, only seating capacity & no standing passengers to be allowed
RELIGIOUS PLACES OF WORSHIP:
Religious places of worship to remain closed
Staff involved in the service of the place of worship shall perform their duties
SCHOOLS & COLLEGES:
Schools & colleges, pvt coaching classes will remain closed
Rules relaxed for 10th & 12th exams, staff conducting exams may be vaccinated or carry negative RTPCR rpt valid for 48 hrs
OUTDOOR ACTIVITY:
Beaches, gardens, public grounds to remain closed b/w 8 pm-7 am on weekdays & weekends
MANUFACTURING SECTOR:
Can be operational with below conditions:
-All workers to get vaccinated at the earliest
-Till vaccination, workers to have negative RTPCR rpt calid for 15 days
-Cos w/over 500 workers to have own quarantine facility
-Worker to be paid full wages for medical leave on detection of Covid-19
CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY:
-Allowed where labourers are living on site
-All labourers to be vaccinated at the earliest
-Till vaccination happens, labourers to carry negative RTPCR rpt valid for 15 days
-Worker to be paid full wages for medical leave on detection of Covid-19
E-COMMERCE:
-Delivery staff to be vaccinated at the earliest
-Till vaccination happens, delivery staff to carry negative RTPCR rpt valid for 15 days
CO-OPERATIVE HSG SOCIETIES:
Societies having over 5 active cases to be treated as micro containment zones
Such societies shall deny entry to outsiders
No religious/social/cultural/political functions of any kind allowed
No more than 50 people allowed in weddings, 20 people in funerals