Coronavirus LIVE: India tally above 1.10 cr; COVID-19 active cases rise for 5th day

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surpassed1.10 crore with 14,199 new infections being reported in a day, while active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The total coronavirus cases have increased to 1,10,05,850, while the death toll increased to1,56,385 with 83 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,99,410 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.22 percent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 percent. Active coronavirus infections in the country increased to 1,50,055 which comprises 1.36 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Feb 22, 2021
10:59
Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal tests coronavirus positive
Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. Bhujbal is the seventh minister to be infected by the novel coronavirus this month. In a post on Twitter, Bhujbal said his health is fine. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those who came in my contact over the past two-three days should get themselves tested," he tweeted. "My health is fine and there is no reason to worry. All citizens should take proper care in the backdrop of COVID-19. Should wear masks and use sanitisers regularly," the NCP leader added.
Share:
Feb 22, 2021
10:43
Active COVID-19 cases cross the 6,000-mark in Karnataka again
Active COVID cases in Karnataka crossed the 6,000-mark again, with 413 patients testing positive in a day, said the state health bulletin on Sunday. "With 413 new cases registered on Saturday, the state's COVID tally rose to 9,48,149, including 6,036 active cases, while recoveries increased to 9,29,800, with 353 discharged in the last 24 hours," said the bulletin here. Only two patients in Bengaluru succumbed to the infection in the day, taking the city's death toll to 4,451 and the state's toll to 12,294 till date.
Share:
Feb 22, 2021
10:20
Telangana logs 114 new COVID-19 cases
Telangana reported 114 new Covid cases on Monday, taking the state's tally to 2,97,712. According to the health department, one more person succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 1,625. The fatality rate remained 0.54 percent against the national average of 1.4 percent. According to the director of public health and family welfare, while 44.96 percent of the deaths occurred due to Covid, 55.04 percent had comorbidities.
Share:
Feb 22, 2021
09:58
Maharashtra: 189 caught without masks in Palghar in 2 days
The Palghar district administration has caught 189 people in the last two days for not wearing masks and collected more than Rs 36,000 as fine from them, officials said on Monday. In the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Palghar Collector Manik Gursal and other officials inspected 66 public places over the last two days, a release from the district administration said.
Share:
Feb 22, 2021
09:37
Global COVID-19 tally above 11.19 cr; fatalities near 25 lakh
Share:
Feb 22, 2021
09:31
Here are the salient points from today's Union health ministry data; India COVID-19 active cases rise for 5th straight day, tally above 1.5 lakh
India’ Total COVID-19 Cases Cross 1.10 Cr Mark; Active Back Above 1.5 Lakh
Active Cases Rise For 5th Straight Day, It’s Up 4,421 In Last 24 Hours
Additions To Total Cases At 14,199 Against Recoveries Of 9,695
Increase In Deaths Below 100 For 2nd Straight Day; It’s Up 83
Recovery Rate Slips To 97.22% While Positivity Rate Rises To 1.36%
Mortality Rate Remains At 1.42% For 5th Straight Day
Total Cases At 1.1 Cr, Active 1.5 Lakh, Recoveries 1.07 Cr & Deaths 1.56 Lakh
Total Vaccination At 1.11 Cr; last 24-hr Tally At 31,681 Vs Previous Day’s 4.33 Lakh
Share:
Feb 22, 2021
09:16
COVID-19: Not close to herd immunity yet, say experts
The sharp decline in coronavirus cases in India has been dramatic and perplexed many, as it is contrary to the early modelling, which had predicted millions of deaths due to COVID-19. September 2020 was the worst month during the pandemic, when daily caseload jumped past the 90,000-mark and hovered close to 1 lakh cases for many days, along with scores of deaths. Many believed that the pandemic will spiral out of control and unleash havoc in most urban centres, which are densely populated.
Share:
Feb 22, 2021
09:04
COVID-19: Nagpur records 626 cases, 8 deaths, 455 recoveries
The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur rose by 626 to reach 1,43,133 on Sunday, while the day also saw eight deaths and 455 people recovering, an official said. The toll in the district is 4,275 and the recovery count stands at 1,32,861, leaving it with an active caseload of 5,997, he added. With 6,335 samples being examined on Sunday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 11,66,457, he said.
COVID-19: Kerala witnesses 4,070 fresh cases, 15 deaths
Kerala reported 4,070 new positive cases and 15 COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, taking the total affected by the virus to 10,35,006 and the deaths to 4,089 in the state so far. Health Minister KK Shailaja said 57,241 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 7.11 percent. Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the most number of cases at 552 followed by Ernakulam 514, Kottayam 440 and Pathanamthitta 391. "Out of those infected today, 68 had come from outside the state while 3,704 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of 269 is yet to be traced. A total of 29 health workers are among the infected," Minister said in a press release.
Share:
Feb 22, 2021
08:33
Active COVID-19cases cross 6,000-mark in Karnataka again
Active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka crossed the 6,000-mark again, with 413 patients testing positive in a day, said the state health bulletin on Sunday. "With 413 new cases registered on Saturday, the state's Covid tally rose to 9,48,149, including 6,036 active cases, while recoveries increased to 9,29,800, with 353 discharged in the last 24 hours," said the bulletin here.
Share:
Feb 22, 2021
08:20
Maharashtra CM: People should follow 'I am responsible' campaign
People should follow 'Mi zababdar' (I am responsible) campaign, Thackeray said. "In the war against the virus there is no sword as yet but face mask is the only shield. Vaccination has begun. Trials of two more vaccines are on. It is only after that common citizens will get doses," he said. So far, nine lakh frontline COVID-19 warriors have been vaccinated and no serious side effects have been noticed, he said, and urged all the frontline and health care workers to get themselves inoculated. People who have become negligent should not let the sacrifices of the coronavirus warriors go in waste. If you can't be a COVID warrior, don't become a COVID "doot" (carrier), he said. "The second wave is knocking at our doors. It is upto us to decide whether to allow it in our lives again. Wear a face mask, use sanitiser and maintain social distancing. I will observe for a week to 15 days to take a decision if it is the people who want a lockdown," he said.
Share:
Feb 22, 2021
08:07
COVID-19: Gatherings to be banned in Maha from Monday, says CM Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, religious, social and political gatherings will be prohibited in the state from Monday. Asking people to follow "COVID-appropriate" behaviour and safety norms, he said he would observe for a week to 15
days and then decide whether to impose another lockdown. "Wear masks, observe discipline and maintain social distancing to avoid another lockdown," Thackeray told the people of the state.
Share:
Feb 22, 2021
08:00
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing inoculation drive.