Coronavirus LIVE: India tally above 1.10 cr; COVID-19 active cases rise for 5th day

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: February 22, 2021 11:01 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surpassed1.10 crore with 14,199 new infections being reported in a day, while active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The total coronavirus cases have increased to 1,10,05,850, while the death toll increased to1,56,385 with 83 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,99,410 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.22 percent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 percent. Active coronavirus infections in the country increased to 1,50,055 which comprises 1.36 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

