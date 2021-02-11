Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases up by 1,051; the biggest single-day rise in over 2 months

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,08,71,294 with 12,923 fresh cases reported in a day, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,05,73,372, the health ministry said on Thursday. The death toll in the country due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,55,360 with 108 more people succumbing to it, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.
Feb 11, 2021
10:25
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounts to 3,35,889, over 3.61 lakh inoculated
Odisha's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,35,889 on Wednesday after 92 more people tested positive for the virus, while the number of people inoculated so far has reached 3,61,623, a health department official said. The coastal state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,910 as no fresh fatality was reported since Tuesday, he said.
Feb 11, 2021
10:12
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports 364 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 5 more deaths
With the addition of 364 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,56,549, an official said on Thursday. Apart from these new cases reported on Wednesday, five more people also succumbed to the viral infection, taking the death toll in the district to 6,194, he said. Currently, the COVID-19 fatality rate in the district is 2.41 percent, he said.
Feb 11, 2021
10:01
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mizoram reports 2 new COVID-19 cases
Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 4,390, an official said on Thursday. The two fresh cases were reported from the Lawngtlai district, he said. One of the patients has symptoms of COVID-19, while the other is asymptomatic, the official said. Mizoram at present has 22 active cases, while 4,359 people have recovered from the virus so far. The COVID-19 death toll in the state is nine. Altogether, 2,18,043 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till date, including 601 on Wednesday.
Feb 11, 2021
09:49
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 tally nears 11 cr; death toll nearly 23.65 lakh
Feb 11, 2021
09:42
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases up by 1,051; the biggest single-day rise in over 2 months
Here are the salient points from today’s Health Ministry data:
-Single-day Testing Remains Below 10 Lakh For 40 Consecutive Days
-Last 24 Hours Saw Testing Of 6.99 Lakh Vs Yesterday's 7.37 Lakh
-Additions To Total Cases At 12,923 Against Recoveries Of 11,764
-Increase In Deaths Back Above 100 After 5 Days; It’s Up 108
-Recovery Rate Slips To 97.26% While Positivity Rate Rises To 1.31%
-Total Cases At 1.09 Cr, Active 1.41 Lk, Recoveries 1.06 Cr & Deaths 1.55 Lk
-Total Vaccination So Far At 70.17 Lk; Last 24-hr Tally At 4.05 Lk Vs Prev Day’s 3.52 Lk
Feb 11, 2021
09:36
Feb 11, 2021
09:27
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 2,090 more health workers get COVID-19 vaccine in Assam
At least 2,090 health workers in Assam received the shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, taking the total number of people inoculated so far to 1,10,602, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. 'Covishield' vaccine was given to 2,053 beneficiaries at 69 session sites, while 37 received 'Covaxin' shots at two sites. No case of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) was reported during the day, it said. The COVID-19 tally in Assam mounted to 2,17,267 as the northeastern state reported 11 new cases, the bulletin said.
Feb 11, 2021
09:21
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu records 479 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths
Tamil Nadu on Wednesday saw an addition of 479 new coronavirus cases and five deaths, but the number of patients under treatment for the pathogen dipped further. The new cases pushed the overall infections in the state so far to 8,43,209 while the toll edged up to 12,396. Chennai accounted for the highest number of fresh infections at 149, followed by Coimbatore (62) and Chengalpattu at 36. Active cases stood at 4,309, further slipping from 4,328 on Tuesday. The government said a total of 1,97,114 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccines so far.
Feb 11, 2021
09:11
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala's active cases touch 64,390-highest in the country; 5,980 new cases
Kerala's active cases touched 64,390 on Wednesday, the highest in the country, as 5,980 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported, pushing the caseload to 9.83 lakh. Of the total active cases in the country, 1,41,511, Maharashtra accounts for 35,917. The toll went up to 3,920 with 18 more deaths. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here that as many as 5,745 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to9,14,847. The total virus caseload has gone up to 9,83,374, he said.
Feb 11, 2021
09:02
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in India and the ongoing inoculation drive in the country.