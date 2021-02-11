  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases up by 1,051; the biggest single-day rise in over 2 months

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: February 11, 2021 10:38 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,08,71,294 with 12,923 fresh cases reported in a day, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,05,73,372, the health ministry said on Thursday. The death toll in the country due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,55,360 with 108 more people succumbing to it, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

