Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases up by 1,051; the biggest single-day rise in over 2 months

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mizoram reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 4,390, an official said on Thursday. The two fresh cases were reported from the Lawngtlai district, he said. One of the patients has symptoms of COVID-19, while the other is asymptomatic, the official said. Mizoram at present has 22 active cases, while 4,359 people have recovered from the virus so far. The COVID-19 death toll in the state is nine. Altogether, 2,18,043 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till date, including 601 on Wednesday.