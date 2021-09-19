Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's tally below 40,000 for 10th day; 11 states, UTs report rise in active cases

Today's Data Highlights (September 19)

- 30.77k new cases, 309 new deaths, 38.9k new recoveries, 8.5k dip in the active cases

- New cases below 40k for the 10th day

- Kerala reports 19.33k new cases, Maharashtra 3.39k, Tamil Nadu 1.65k

- Kerala reports 143 new deaths, Maharashtra 80, Tamil Nadu 22

- 11 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -12% (world average is -9%)

- 85.43 lakh new vaccinations. 80.44 crore total

- India crosses 80 crore total vaccinations mark in 246 days at an average of 32.7 lakh daily vaccinations

- 15.6 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 1.97% (2.46% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 20th day

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 17.32%, Mizoram 15.03%, Sikkim 7.78%