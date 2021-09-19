Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's tally below 40,000 for 10th day; 11 states, UTs report rise in active cases

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With 30,773 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,34,48,163, while the active cases declined to 3,32,158, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll climbed to 4,44,838 with 309 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The active cases comprise 0.99 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.68 percent, the ministry said. A reduction of 8,481 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Over 78.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre
More than 78.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. Further, more than 1.16 crore doses are in the pipeline. The ministry said over 5.16 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.
2 more persons test positive for COVID-19 in Andamans
Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands taking the total number of active cases in the union territory to 14, a health official said on Sunday. Both the cases were detected during testing at the Veer Savarkar Airport. Of the 14 COVID-19 patients in the archipelago, 13 are in the South Andaman district and one in the North and Middle Andaman district, he said. The two new cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 7,598 of which 7,455 people have recovered from the disease including two persons in the last 24 hours, he said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality was reported.
Maharashtra: 230 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 2 more deaths
With the addition of 230 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,56,101, an official said on Sunday. Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, two more people also died of the viral infection, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,368, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 percent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,352, while the death toll stands at 3,273, another official said.
Today's Data Highlights (September 19)
- 30.77k new cases, 309 new deaths, 38.9k new recoveries, 8.5k dip in the active cases
- New cases below 40k for the 10th day
- Kerala reports 19.33k new cases, Maharashtra 3.39k, Tamil Nadu 1.65k
- Kerala reports 143 new deaths, Maharashtra 80, Tamil Nadu 22
- 11 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -12% (world average is -9%)
- 85.43 lakh new vaccinations. 80.44 crore total
- India crosses 80 crore total vaccinations mark in 246 days at an average of 32.7 lakh daily vaccinations
- 15.6 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 1.97% (2.46% the previous day)
- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 20th day
- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 17.32%, Mizoram 15.03%, Sikkim 7.78%
India reports 30,773 new COVID-19 cases, 38,945 recoveries and 309 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
Active cases: 3,32,158
Total cases: 3,34,48,163
Total recoveries: 3,26,71,167
Death toll: 4,44,838