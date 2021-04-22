Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's single-day rise of over 3 lakh cases highest in world

India is likely to add more than 3 lakh new cases today, a record high for single-day cases. For the US, the maximum one-day increase of 3.07 lakh, seen on January 8, 2021.
India is likely to add more than 3 lakh new cases today, a record high for single-day cases.
For the US, the maximum one-day increase of 3.07 lakh was seen on January 8, 2021.
Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhan Committee has started a separate 'langar sewa' for COVID-19 positive patients across the national capital. Food is being home-delivered to the patients.
Senior Congress leader and former Delhi minister Dr AK Walia passes away due to COVID-19, at Apollo Hospital in the national capital.
CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury's son, Ashish Yechury passes away due to COVID-19.