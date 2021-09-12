Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily fatalities below 400 for 10th day; 15 states, UTs report rise in active cases

Today's Data Highlights (September 12)

- 28.59k new cases, 338 new deaths, 34.85k new recoveries, 6.6k dip in the active cases

- Deaths below 400 for the 10th consecutive day

- New cases below 40k for the 3rd day

- Kerala reports 20.49k new cases, Tamil Nadu 1.6k, Andhra Pradesh 1.15k

- Kerala reports 181 new deaths, Maharashtra 35, Tamil Nadu 27

- 15 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -17% (world average is -12%)

- 72.87 lakh new vaccinations. 73.82 crore total. 43.2 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 29.67 lakh second dose

- 15.3 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 1.87% (2.10% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 13th day

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 16.78%, Mizoram 11.78%, Sikkim 9.27%

Note: Because of Maharashtra's data reconciliation, today's data for the state again shows no change in new cases and recoveries, as this is calculated basis change over the previous day's data