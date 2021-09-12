Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily fatalities below 400 for 10th day; 15 states, UTs report rise in active cases

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: India saw a single-day rise of 28,591 coronavirus infections, taking the overall tally to 3,32,36,921, even as active cases declined by nearly 6,600 in a day to stand at 3,84,921, according to Union Health Ministry data updated Sunday. The death toll climbed to 4,42,655 with 338 daily fatalities reported Sunday, the data released at 8 am showed. The number of active cases declined by 6,595 in a span of 24 hours to stand at 3,84,921, constituting 1.16 per cent of the total infections, while the COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.51 percent, the health ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.87 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,24,09,345, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 percent.
Andaman & Nicobar reports only one new COVID-19 case
The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported only one new COVID-19 case, which pushed the tally to 7,580, a health department official said on Sunday. The new case was detected in South Andaman district during contact tracing, he said. The archipelago now has eight active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now coronavirus-free. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.
245 children among 1,089 new COVID-19 patients in Mizoram
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally breached the 70,000-mark on Sunday as 1,089 more people, including 245 children, tested positive for the infection, which is 364 more than the previous day's count, a health official said. The northeastern state's coronavirus death toll rose to 236 as three more people succumbed to the infection at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) near Aizawl. The daily test positivity rate also rose to 13.98 percent from 10.73 percent on Saturday as 7,791 samples were tested, he said. The COVID-19 tally stood at 70,840. Mizoram now has 12,429 active cases, while 58,175 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 1,004 on Saturday.
Chinese city with coronavirus outbreak stops buses, trains
A city in southern China that is trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak told the public on Sunday not to leave, suspended bus and train service and closed cinemas, bars and other facilities. Anyone who needs to leave Putian, a city of 2.9 million people in Fujian province south of Shanghai, for an essential trip must have proof of a negative coronavirus test within the past 48 hours, the city government announced. China declared the virus under control in early 2020 but has suffered outbreaks of its more contagious delta variant. Authorities say most are traced to travelers arriving from Russia, Myanmar and other countries.
Today's Data Highlights (September 12)
- 28.59k new cases, 338 new deaths, 34.85k new recoveries, 6.6k dip in the active cases
- Deaths below 400 for the 10th consecutive day
- New cases below 40k for the 3rd day
- Kerala reports 20.49k new cases, Tamil Nadu 1.6k, Andhra Pradesh 1.15k
- Kerala reports 181 new deaths, Maharashtra 35, Tamil Nadu 27
- 15 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -17% (world average is -12%)
- 72.87 lakh new vaccinations. 73.82 crore total. 43.2 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 29.67 lakh second dose
- 15.3 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 1.87% (2.10% the previous day)
- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 13th day
- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 16.78%, Mizoram 11.78%, Sikkim 9.27%
Note: Because of Maharashtra's data reconciliation, today's data for the state again shows no change in new cases and recoveries, as this is calculated basis change over the previous day's data
