India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 88 lakh mark on Sunday, while the total active cases stood well below the 5-lakh mark at 4.79 lakh. The total number of recoveries stood above the 82 lakh mark.

- India is now No.5 in the world in total active cases. Behind the USA, France, Italy and Belgium.

- India's tests per million population is now over 90k

- USA continues to report more than 1.5 lakh new cases (1.57 lakh)

Here are the salient points from the COVID-19 data today

-Single-day testing below 10 lakh for the second straight day

-Total testing in last 24 hours at 8.05 lakh vs previous day’s 9.29 lakh

-Active cases fall for 43 days; but today’s fall lowest in the last 43 days

-Active cases fall by 1,503 in the last 24 hours to 4.79 lakh

-Additions to total cases less than 50,000 for 8th straight day

-Recovery rate rises to 93.09 percent from yesterday’s 93.05 percent

-Positivity rate slips to 5.44 percent from yesterday’s 5.48 percent

-Recoveries increase by 42,156; lowest single-day in more than 3 months

-Deaths rise by less than 500 after four days; it’s up 447

-Deaths see the lowest single-day rise in more than 4 months

-Total cases at 88.14 lakh, active 4.79 lakh, recoveries 82.06 lakh and deaths 1.29 lakh

Elon Musk says 'most likely' has a moderate case of COVID-19

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Saturday he “most likely” has a moderate case of COVID-19, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests.

"Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold," Musk wrote in a tweet.

He did not mention whether the results were from polymerase chain reaction tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests.

"A little up & down. Feels just like a regular cold, but more body achy & cloudy head than coughing/sneezing," the Tesla CEO wrote in reply to a user asking about symptoms.

China finds coronavirus on frozen beef, tripe from various countries

The eastern Chinese city of Jinan said it has found the new coronavirus on beef and tripe, and on packaging for these products, from Brazil, New Zealand and Bolivia as China ramps up testing on frozen foods.The importers were a unit of Guotai International Group and Shanghai Zhongli Development Trade, the Jinan Municipal Health Commission said in a statement on its website late on Saturday.

The entry ports were Shanghai’s Yangshan port customs and outer port customs, it said. The statement from the city in Shandong province did not name the companies that shipped the products.

South Korea reports 208 new COVID-19 cases, eighth day of triple-digit rises

South Korea reported 208 new coronavirus cases as of Saturday midnight, marking the eight straight day of triple-digit increases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Sunday. That was slightly higher than the previous day’s 205 new infections and the highest since early September. Of the cases, 176 were domestically transmitted and 32 imported. Nearly 70% of the locally transmitted cases were from Seoul and Gyeonggi province, a densely populated area near the capital. On Saturday, President Moon Jae-in urged authorities and local governments to raise their awareness of the spread of the coronavirus, reinforcing thorough supervision of safety guidelines such as mandatory mask wearing.

Maharashtra adds 4,237 new COVID-19 cases, 2,707 recover; 105 die

Maharashtra reported 4,237 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its count of infections to 17,44,698, the state health department said. With 105 more patients succumbing to the infection, the toll mounted to 45,914, it said, adding that the case recovery rate in the state now stands at 92.41 per cent while the case fatality rate is 2.63 percent. A total of 2,707 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 16,12,314, the department said in a statement. The state is now left with 85,503 active cases. A total of 1,477 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including 726 infections in Mumbai city, the department said. With this,the total tally of cases in MMR has mounted to 6,05,232, including 2,69,133, in Mumbai. A total of 36 people died in the MMR in the day, including 16 in Mumbai. The cumulative death toll in MMR rose to 18,304 including 10,558 fatalities in Mumbai, it said.

Delhi's COVID-19 tally reaches 4.82 lakh with 7,340 new cases, death toll rises to 7,519

The highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases was recorded on Wednesday and 85 fatalities were recorded that day. On November 12, the number of fatalities was 104, the highest in over five months. On Saturday, 96 more fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 7,519, the bulletin said. The tally of active cases in the national capital on Saturday rose to 44,456 from 44,329 the previous day. According to the bulletin, the total number of cases has reached 4,82,170, while recovery rate stood at over 89 percent. The number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 4,288 on Saturday from 4,184 on Friday.