Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 4 lakh with highest single-day spike of 15,413 cases

CNBC-TV18 | Published: June 21, 2020 09:55 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reported a record single-day spike of 15,413 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,10,461. The toll from the COVID-19 outbreak rose to 13,254 with 306 new fatalities, according to Union health ministry data. The number of recoveries also continued to rise with 2,27,756 patients cured so far, while there were 1,69,451 active cases, according to the official figures updated at 8 am. 

