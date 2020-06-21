Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 4 lakh with highest single-day spike of 15,413 cases

Coronavirus in Mumbai LIVE Updates: India's commercial city reported 1,197 new COVID-19 cases with 136 deaths, taking the total number of positive cases to 65,265. The death toll is at 3,559, reported ANI quoting the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.
Global COVID-19 cases surge over 87 lakh, toll nears 4.6 lakh
The total number of global COVID-19 cases surge to over 87 lakh, while the deaths near 4,63,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of now, the total number of cases stand at 87,68,285, while the fatalities increased to 4,63,999. With 22,54,630 cases and 1,19,714 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of Covid-19 infections and fatalities. Brazil comes in the second place with 10,32,913 infections and 49,976 deaths.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates: India's national capital reports single highest-day spike of 3,630 new COVID-19 cases. With this, the state’s tally rose to 56,746. The toll rose to 2,112 with 77 deaths. As many as 7,725 people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 31,294.
Mainland China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases including 22 in Beijing
Mainland China reported on Sunday 26 new confirmed coronavirus cases for June 20, down from 27 a day earlier, driven largely by the latest outbreak of COVID-19 in the Chinese capital, reported Reuters.
Of the new infections, 22 were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in a statement, the same as a day earlier.
So far, 227 people in the city have been infected in the latest outbreak.
Mainland China reported six new asymptomatic cases, those who are infected with the coronavirus but show no symptoms, down from seven a day earlier. Beijing accounted for three of the new cases.
China does not count asymptomatic patients as confirmed cases and as part of the official infection tally.
To date, China has 83,378 confirmed cases. The first infections were traced to Huanan seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December.
No new deaths were reported in mainland China for June 20.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates: 249 new cases; total climbs to 5,255
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Assam rose to 5,255 on Saturday with 249 new instances of the viral infection, while the death toll in the state stayed at nine, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
With 136 more coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals on Saturday, the number of recoveries climbed to 3,202, he said.
Assam now has 2,041 active cases, while three persons have migrated out of the state. Nine people have so far died of the viral disease, the minister said.
Trump urges slowdown in COVID-19 testing, calling it a 'double-edged sword'
US President Donald Trump yesterday told thousands of cheering supporters he had asked US officials to slow down testing for the novel coronavirus, calling it a "double-edged sword" that led to more cases being discovered, reported Reuters.
Trump said the United States had now tested 25 million people, far more than other countries. "When you do testing to that extent, you're gonna find more people you're gonna find more cases. So I said to my people slow the testing down, please," Trump told a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where many supporters were not wearing face masks.
Delhi govt fixes cost for isolation beds in private hospitals for COVID-19
On Saturday, the Delhi government issued an order fixing the cost of a COVID-19 isolation bed in any private hospital in Delhi in the range of Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 and an ICU bed with ventilator at Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 per day.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted that however, it has been decided that "100% COVID beds shall be subsidised upto an upper limit of 60% of total hospital capacity".
This means that of the total number of beds in any private hospital here a maximum of 60 per cent will be dedicated for COVID-19 patients and all of these coronavirus beds will be provided to patients at subsidised rates.
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India is the 4th worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia. According to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, India is at the eighth position in terms of the toll.
According to PTI, India has registered over 10,000 cases for the ninth day in a row. The country has witnessed a surge of over two lakh infections from 1 June, with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh among the top five states that have seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.
According to the World Health Organisation's COVID-19 dashboard, the virus has infected 85,25,042 persons and has claimed 4,56,973 lives across the globe.
Partial solar eclipse will be visible in Bengaluru
A partial solar eclipse will be visible in the city on Sunday from 10:12 am to 1:31 pm, the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium has said.
The maximum, around 40 per ent eclipse will be visible at 11:47 am, the Planetarium has said on its website.
The eclipsing sun should not be seen without protective and safety equipment, it said.he planetarium said, due to restrictions in force for COVID-19, no arrangement is made for the public to view the eclipse from its campus.
However, the planetarium is making arrangements for an online webcast of the partial solar eclipse and it can be seen at www. taralaya.org, its Facebook and Youtube channel subject to favourable weather conditions, it added.
Meanwhile, several prominent temples in the state including Bengaluru will remain closed during the eclipse hours on Sunday.
Officials have said temples will open post eclipse hours and certain special rituals will be performed.
Hi, this is Mousumi Paul from desk team of CNBC-TV18. For starters, India on Saturday reported a record single-day spike of 14,516 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,95,048. The toll from the COVID-19 outbreak rose to 12,948 with 375 new fatalities, according to Union health ministry data.
Two key highlights from today is International Yoga Day and solar eclipse. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sixth International Day of Yoga said due to the coronavirus pandemic, the world is feeling the need for Yoga more than ever. Pranayam helps in building immunity for the body which can fight coronavirus, added Modi.
An annular ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire, will be visible in parts of the country today.