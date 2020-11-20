Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 cases top 90 lakh; active cases at 4.43 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 1,707 new COVID-19 cases, 19 fatalities

Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 1,707 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to 7.64 lakh and the toll touched 11,550 with 19 more deaths. Of the fresh infections, Chennai logged 471, neighbouring Chengelpet 119, and Tiruvallur 138, a health department bulletin said adding the rest of the new cases were spread

across other regions of the state. The tally of 7.64 lakh plus cases include 2,10,601 from here and 47,071 from Coimbatore. Seven -four women and three men- among the deceased were 70 and above and in total, 18 had co-morbidities and one no chronic illness. The toll of 11,550 covers 3,792 reported from the state capital, the highest.