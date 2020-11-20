Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 cases top 90 lakh; active cases at 4.43 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 1,707 new COVID-19 cases, 19 fatalities
Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 1,707 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to 7.64 lakh and the toll touched 11,550 with 19 more deaths. Of the fresh infections, Chennai logged 471, neighbouring Chengelpet 119, and Tiruvallur 138, a health department bulletin said adding the rest of the new cases were spread
across other regions of the state. The tally of 7.64 lakh plus cases include 2,10,601 from here and 47,071 from Coimbatore. Seven -four women and three men- among the deceased were 70 and above and in total, 18 had co-morbidities and one no chronic illness. The toll of 11,550 covers 3,792 reported from the state capital, the highest.
57-hour complete curfew in Ahmedabad from Friday night
In a drastic move to stem the COVID-19 spread in Ahmedabad city after a spike in cases, authorities have decided to impose a 57-hour-long weekend curfew in municipal limits here from Friday night, said officials on Thursday. Meanwhile, in the wake of the prevailing situation, the Gujarat government has put on hold its earlier decision to open secondary schools and colleges in the state from November 23, said an official release. The curfew in Ahmedabad city will start from Friday (Nov 20) at 9 pm and end on Monday (Nov 23) at 6 am, the officials said.
235 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, tally nears 21,000-mark
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 235 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 20,989 on Thursday, official data showed. Active cases rose to 1,411, the third-highest in the state, from 1,300 the previous day, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period. On the bright side, 129 more patients got discharged during the period in Gautam Buddh Nagar with the overall recoveries reaching 19,505, the fifth highest in the state, it showed. With a death toll of 73, Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a mortality rate of 0.34 percent. The recovery rate of patients reached 92.92 percent, the statistics showed. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP rose to 22,757 on Thursday from 21,954 on Wednesday, 22,166 on Tuesday, 22,603 on Monday and 22,967 on Sunday, according to data. The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,88,911 as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,480 on Thursday, data showed.
Italy to start COVID vaccinations in January
A significant number of Italians who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should have received their shots by next September, Italy's special commissioner for the virus emergency said Thursday. Italy is set to receive 3.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the second half of January through the European Union's purchase program, enough to provide the requisite two doses to 1.6 million of Italy's 60 million people, special commissioner Domenico Arcuri said. He said elderly Italians and individuals with the most risk of exposure would get first priority. This will be the biggest campaign to administer a vaccine that we can remember, not just in Italy but in all of Europe and many parts of the world,'' Arcuri said during a news conference in Rome.
Total cases in the US cross the 12 million mark
- Cases per million population in India is now 6500. The world average is 7341.
- With a high of 1.92 lakh new cases, total cases in the USA crosses the 12 million mark. Over 2k daily new deaths
- Global daily deaths at an all-time high of 10.8k
India's COVID-19 cases top 90 lakh; active cases at 4.43 lakh
Here are the salient points from the COVID-19 today:
-Active Cases Rise After Falling For 48 Days
-Active Cases Rise For The 1st Time Since October 3
-Single-day Testing Back Above 10 Lakh For 2nd Consecutive Day
-Total Testing In Last 24 Hours At 10.83 Lakh Vs Previous Day’s 10.28 Lakh
-Additions To Total Cases Remain Below 50,000 For 13th Straight Day
-Recovery Rate Rises To 93.60% From Yesterday’s 93.58%
-Positivity Rate Slips To 4.93% Vs Yesterday’s 4.95%
-Single-day Recovery Remains Below 50,000 For 8th Straight Day
-Deaths Rise By 584; Highest Single-day Rise In Two Weeks
-Total Cases Rise By 45,576, Active By 491 & Recoveries By 44,807 In 24 Hrs
-Total Cases At 90.04 Lakh, Active 4.44 Lk, Recoveries 84.28 Lk & Deaths 1.32 Lakh
5,535 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra; 5,860 recover, 154 die
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Thursday went up to 17,63,055 with the addition of 5,535 cases, a state health official said. As the virus claimed 154 more lives, the fatality count reached 46,356, he said. A total of 5,860 patients were discharged during the day. With this, the state's recovery count increased to
16,35,971. The count of active patients is now 79,738. Mumbai city reported 924 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,72,455, while its death toll rose to 10,627 as 12 patients succumbed to the infection. The state has so far conducted 99,65,119 tests.
Mumbai reports 924 COVID-19 cases, 1,192 recoveries; 12 die
Mumbai reported 924 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 2,72,449, while 1,192 more patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, the city civic body said. This was the highest daily count so far this week. Cases have registered a steady rise after 409 new coronavirus patients were detected on November 16, the lowest daily count since April. On November 17 and 18, the city had recorded 541 and 871 new cases, respectively. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, the death toll increased to 10,624 with 12 fresh fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours. The city has conducted 17.22 lakh COVID-19 tests since February 3, 2020.
42 pvt hospitals to reserve 80% of their total ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, says Delhi govt order
The Delhi government on Thursday issued an order asking 42 private hospitals here to reserve 80 per cent of their total ICU bed capacity for COVID-19 patients with immediate effect. The copy of the order was shared by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Twitter. "Delhi govt has ordered 42 private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of their total ICU bed capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients. This will increase 260 ICU beds in pvt hospitals for covid treatment," he tweeted. He also shared a copy of another order in a separate tweet which said 90 private hospitals shall reserve 60 per cent of their total beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients. "This will increase 2,644 beds in pvt hospitals for covid treatment, he tweeted.