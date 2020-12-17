  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 6 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's total cases at 99.56 lakh; 24,010 fresh cases added

Mousumi Paul | Published: December 17, 2020 10:55 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded 99,56,557 confirmed COVID- 19 cases till now, including 1,44,451 deaths. A total of 94,89,740 patients have recovered, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. There are 3,22,366 active cases in the country right now, with 24,010 fresh cases.  Active cases fall for 19th straight day now to lowest levels since July 15. Mortality rate remained at 1.45% for 18 days, positivity rate slipped to 3.24% while recovery rate rose to 95.31%.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement