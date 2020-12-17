Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's total cases at 99.56 lakh; 24,010 fresh cases added

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded 99,56,557 confirmed COVID- 19 cases till now, including 1,44,451 deaths. A total of 94,89,740 patients have recovered, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. There are 3,22,366 active cases in the country right now, with 24,010 fresh cases. Active cases fall for 19th straight day now to lowest levels since July 15. Mortality rate remained at 1.45% for 18 days, positivity rate slipped to 3.24% while recovery rate rose to 95.31%.
Dec 17, 2020
10:51
Total #COVID19 Cases in India (as on December 17, 2020
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 99,56,557, according to the latest update by from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.
Share:
Dec 17, 2020
10:20
Coronavirus in United Kingdom LIVE Updates: The United Kingdom recorded 25,161 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and 612 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data. Tuesday's data had shown 18,450 new coronavirus infections and 506 deaths. (Reuters)
Share:
Dec 17, 2020
09:59
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates: Delhi recorded 1,547 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday with over 79,000 tests conducted, even as the positivity rate stood at 1.96 percent, authorities said. The death toll mounted to 10,147 with 32 new fatalities, while the active case tally dropped to 13,261 from 14,480 the previous day, they said. This is the second consecutive day when the positivity rate remained below two percent. (PTI)
Share:
Dec 17, 2020
09:47
Coronavirus in France LIVE Updates: People in France could start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech in the last week of December if European Union authorities approve it next week, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said yesterday. A senior European Commission official said the EU could give its final approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as early as December 23. Castex told parliament that the vaccination campaign in France would be stepped up in January and he confirmed that the elderly would come first in the queue. (Reuters)
Share:
Dec 17, 2020
09:36
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE Updates: Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,12,121 as 190 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said today. The death toll increased to 1,004 as three persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said. Jharkhand now has 1,585 active coronavirus cases, while 1,09,532 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said. (PTI)
Share:
Dec 17, 2020
09:25
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Eight new cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The total number of cases is now 4,850 including 91 active cases.
Share:
Dec 17, 2020
09:10
Just In: A total of 15,78,05,240 samples tested for Covid-19 up to 16th December. Of these, 11,58,960 samples were tested yesterday, says ICMR.
Share:
Dec 17, 2020
08:54
Mizoram reported 5 new #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state govt.
Mizoram reported 5 new #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state govt.
WHO-led team expected in China in January to probe COVID-19 origins - experts
An international mission led by the World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to go to China in the first week of January to investigate the origins of the virus that sparked the COVID-19 pandemic, a member and diplomats told Reuters on Wednesday.
The United States, which has accused China of having hidden the outbreak's extent, has called for a "transparent" WHO-led investigation and criticised its terms, which allowed Chinese scientists to do the first phase of preliminary research.
China reported the first cases of a pneumonia of unknown cause in Wuhan, central China, to the WHO on Dec. 31 and closed a market where the novel coronavirus is believed to have emerged.
Health ministers called on the WHO in May to identify the source of the virus and how it crossed the species barrier.
Now a team of 12-15 international experts is finally preparing to go to Wuhan to examine evidence, including human and animal samples collected by Chinese researchers, and to build on their initial studies. (Reuters)
Share:
Dec 17, 2020
08:15
Joe Biden to receive vaccine next week
President-elect Joe Biden to get the coronavirus vaccine next week, said US officials on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Vice-President Mike Pence will get the vaccine on Friday, said the White House press release.
Both of them will take the vaccine shots publicly to boost confidence among people in the safety of the drug.
Share:
Dec 17, 2020
08:13
FDA says extra doses from vials of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine can be used
(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday that extra doses from vials of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine can be used after reports of vaccine doses being thrown away by pharmacists due to labeling confusion.
Stat News reported earlier that hospital pharmacists found themselves in the position of throwing away one in every six doses of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines distributed this week in the United States because of the confusion over labeling.
The Pfizer vials are supposed to hold five doses, according to the labeling, but media reports said pharmacists had found a way for a sixth or even a seventh dose. Without clear approval from the manufacturer, the extra dose had to be discarded.
"At this time, given the public health emergency, FDA is advising that it is acceptable to use every full dose obtainable (the sixth, or possibly even a seventh) from each vial, pending resolution of the issue," an FDA representative said in an emailed statement.
"However, since the vials are preservative free, it is critical to note that any further remaining product that does not constitute a full dose should not be pooled from multiple vials to create one," the statement added. (Reuters)
Share:
Dec 17, 2020
08:10
Welcome to our coronavirus live blog!
Good morning! I am Mousumi Paul and I will be updating you through the day on the COVID-19 front.
To begin with, India's COVID-19 active caseload rose to 3,32,002 comprising 3.34 percent of the total number of infections reported in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. A total 26,382 people were found to be infected with COVID-19 in India in a single day. During the same period, the country also registered 33,813 new recoveries ensuring a net decline of 7,818 cases in the active caseload.