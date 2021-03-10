Coronavirus LIVE: India records 17,921 new COVID-19 cases; active cases decline for 2nd day

Two new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,434

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,434 on Wednesday as two more persons tested positive for the infection, a health department official said. The new cases were reported from Aizawl and Saitual districts, he said. "One patient was diagnosed with the disease after he returned from Manipur and another tested positive for the disease at a private hospital in Aizawl. They were asymptomatic, the official said. The state now has nine active cases, while 4,415 people have recovered from the disease and 10 patients succumbed to the infection.