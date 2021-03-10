Coronavirus LIVE: India records 17,921 new COVID-19 cases; active cases decline for 2nd day

Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,12,62,707 with 17,921 fresh cases being reported in a day, while the recoveries surpassed 1.09 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The death toll increased to 1,58,063 with 133 new fatalities, according to the ministry data updated at 8 am. The number of active cases reduced to 1,84,598 which now comprises 1.64 percent of the infection count. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,09,20,046, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.96 percent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 percent, the data stated.
Mar 10, 2021
11:49
Assam reports 2 more COVID deaths, 22 fresh cases
Two more persons died due to COVID-19 in Assam on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 1,096, while 22 new positive cases took the total caseload to 2,17,704, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. Altogether 27,690 beneficiaries were administered COVID-19 vaccines during the day taking the total number of people who received the jab to 4,67,447.
Mar 10, 2021
11:26
Two new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,434
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,434 on Wednesday as two more persons tested positive for the infection, a health department official said. The new cases were reported from Aizawl and Saitual districts, he said.
Mar 10, 2021
11:13
Sources say Subject Expert Committee (SEC) to meet on Thursday to consider Bharat Biotech's application to remove COVAXIN from 'clinical trial mode'. Bharat Biotech submits phase-III data to support its application.
Sources say Subject Expert Committee (SEC) to meet on Thursday to consider Bharat Biotech's application to remove #COVAXIN from 'clinical trial mode'
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,434 on Wednesday as two more persons tested positive for the infection, a health department official said. The new cases were reported from Aizawl and Saitual districts, he said. "One patient was diagnosed with the disease after he returned from Manipur and another tested positive for the disease at a private hospital in Aizawl. They were asymptomatic, the official said. The state now has nine active cases, while 4,415 people have recovered from the disease and 10 patients succumbed to the infection.
Mar 10, 2021
10:25
Two new COVID-19 cases in Andamans; tally at 5,028
Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the tally in the Union Territory to 5,028, a health department official said on Wednesday. The fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, he said. The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.
Mar 10, 2021
10:04
Maharashtra: 707 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 6 more deaths
Thane has reported707 new cases of coronavirus, raising the tally in the Maharashtra district to 2,71,161, an official said on Wednesday. These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said. The virus also claimed the lives of sixmore persons, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,312, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.33 percent, he said.
Mar 10, 2021
09:40
Global coronavirus tally nears 12 cr mark; death toll over 26.22 lakh
Mar 10, 2021
09:31
COVID-19 INDIA UPDATES: Key points
-Active Cases Decline For 2nd Straight Day; It’s Down 2,864 In Last 24 Hrs
-Additions To Total Cases At 17,921 Against Recoveries Of 20,652
-Increase In Deaths At 133; The Biggest Single-day Rise In 2 Weeks
-Single-day Vaccination Tally At 13.6 Lk Against Prev day’s 20.2 Lk
-Recovery Rate Rises To 96.96% While Positivity Rate Slips To 1.64%
-Total Cases At 1.12 Cr, Active At 1.84 Lk, Recoveries At 1.09 Cr & Deaths At 1.58 Lk
Mar 10, 2021
09:22
Thane, Palghar enforce restrictions to curb COVID-19 surge
Stringent measures would be needed to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases and people should follow outbreak protocols strictly to help the administration, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation chief Vijay Suryavanshi said on Tuesday. He said containment zones would be marked in KDMC and buildings where cases are detected will be sealed.
Mar 10, 2021
09:11
2.40 crore people vaccinated against COVID-19 in country: Health Ministry
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.40 crore with10,28,911 people being given jabs till Tuesday evening, the Union Health Ministry said. A total10,28,911 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Tuesday, the 53rd day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. During the day, 7,98,354 beneficiaries took their first dose and 2,30,557 healthcare workers (HCWS) and frontline workers (FLWs) received their second dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report, the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by night.
Mar 10, 2021
09:00
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live blog on the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing inoculation in the country. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments through the day.