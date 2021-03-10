  • SENSEX
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 17,921 new COVID-19 cases; active cases decline for 2nd day

CNBCTV18.com | Published: March 10, 2021 12:00 PM IST

Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,12,62,707 with 17,921 fresh cases being reported in a day, while the recoveries surpassed 1.09 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The death toll increased to 1,58,063 with 133 new fatalities, according to the ministry data updated at 8 am. The number of active cases reduced to 1,84,598 which now comprises 1.64 percent of the infection count. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,09,20,046, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.96 percent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 percent, the data stated.

