Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records 38,949 fresh COVID-19 cases

Most COVID deaths in England now are in the vaccinated here's why that shouldn't alarm you

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died of the delta variant within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected. Here's a simple thought experiment: imagine everyone is now fully vaccinated with COVID vaccines which are excellent but can't save all lives. Some people who get infected with COVID will still die. All of these people will be fully vaccinated 100%. That doesn't mean vaccines aren't effective at reducing death.