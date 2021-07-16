Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records 38,949 fresh COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India recorded 38,949 new COVID-19 cases, which took the infection tally to 3,10,26,829, while the death toll reached 4,12,531 with 542 more fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday. The active cases have declined to 4,30,422 and comprise 1.39 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.28 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. It said that a decrease of 1,619 has been recorded in the number of active cases in a span of 24 hours.
Most COVID deaths in England now are in the vaccinated here's why that shouldn't alarm you
More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died of the delta variant within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected. Here's a simple thought experiment: imagine everyone is now fully vaccinated with COVID vaccines which are excellent but can't save all lives. Some people who get infected with COVID will still die. All of these people will be fully vaccinated 100%. That doesn't mean vaccines aren't effective at reducing death.
Global COVID-19 Updates | Indonesia reports the highest new cases in the world (56.8k) followed by Brazil (52.8k), UK (48.6k)
- USA reporting an increase in new cases. 69% rise in new cases the last 7 days, 17% rise in deaths
COVID-19 INDIA UPDATE | Here are the key highlights
Total Cases Rise By Less Than 40,000 And Active Cases Fall Again After Rising Yesterday
India Sees A Rise Of 38,949 In Total Cases & 40,0026 In Recoveries
Active Cases Fall By 1,619 While Deaths See An Increase Of 542
Increase In Deaths At Lowest Level In More Than Three Months
Positivity Rate Back Below 2% (1.99%) While Mortality Rate Remains At 1.33% & Recovery At 97.28%
Single-Day Testing Remains Above 19 Lakh For 3rd Straight Day; It’s 19.56 Lakh
Last 24 Hrs Saw Administration Of 38.78 Lakh Doses; 7-Day Average At 33.10 Lakh
Total Cases At 3.10 Cr, Active 4.30 Lakh, Recoveries 3.02 Cr & Deaths At 4.12 Lakh
India records 38,949 fresh Covid cases
