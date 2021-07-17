Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India records 38,079 fresh COVID-19 cases, 560 deaths

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India recorded 38,079 new coronavirus cases, which took the infection tally to 3,10,64,908, while the death toll reached 4,13,091 with 560 more fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday. The active cases have declined to 4,24,025 and comprise 1.36 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID19 recovery rate stands at 97.31 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
First resident of Olympic Village tests positive for COVID
The first resident of the Olympic Village has tested positive for COVID19, Tokyo Olympic organizers said on Saturday.
Olympics-Taekwondo-No risks as Jones hopes COVID does not scupper gold medal bid
British taekwondo athlete Jade Jones said she is petrified by the prospect of COVID19 ruining her chances of winning a third Olympic gold medal, but her "antisocial" nature means she has a ready excuse to keep distance from people and stay safe.
Govt hikes procurement price of vaccines supplied by Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech
The government has hiked the procurement price of COVID-19 vaccines to be supplied by Serum and Bharat Biotech, sources informed CNBC-TV18. While the price for a dose of Covishield has been hiked to Rs 205 plus 5 percent GST, the price for a dose of Covaxin has been increased to Rs 215 plus 5 percent GST, sources said.
Officials advise wearing masks in Vegas as COVID cases rise
Masks are back in Las Vegas, after regional health officials on Friday cited a rising number of coronavirus cases and advised everyone vaccinated or not to wear facial coverings in crowded indoor places.
Andaman & Nicobar Islands report 4 new COVID-19 cases
Four new COVID19 cases were reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,505, a health department official said on Saturday. Two cases were detected during contact tracing and two were airport arrivals, the official said.
Mizoram reimposes total lockdown in AMC area as COVID-19 cases rise
The Mizoram government has reimposed a sevenday complete lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation area in the wake of rising COVID19 cases, over two weeks after easing restrictions, officials said. The shutdown will be in force from July 18 till the midnight of July 24, an official order said.
