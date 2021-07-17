Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India records 38,079 fresh COVID-19 cases, 560 deaths

Mini

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India recorded 38,079 new coronavirus cases, which took the infection tally to 3,10,64,908, while the death toll reached 4,13,091 with 560 more fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday. The active cases have declined to 4,24,025 and comprise 1.36 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID19 recovery rate stands at 97.31 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.