Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India records 35,662 COVID-19 cases, 281 deaths

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India saw a single-day rise of 35,662 new COVID-19 infections, while the active cases increased to 3,40,639, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The active cases now comprise 1.02 percent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.65 percent, it said.Also, 14,48,833 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far to 55,07,80,273, it said. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.46 percent. It has been less than three percent for the last 19 days, according to the data.Catch COVID-related updates here
Many people not turning up for second COVID jab in Odisha: Official
A top official associated with Odisha's COVID19 vaccination drive has expressed concern over people not turning up for their second dose, a lacuna that is slowing down the exercise in the state. Odisha has administered the first jab to over two crore people so far, while only 69.8 lakh have taken both the doses, the official said.
No need for Covid booster doses in India at this stage, say experts
Will a booster shot provide the turbocharge for Covid immunity that India is looking for? Maybe in an ideal situation where most people are fully vaccinated but not when less than a quarter of the adult population has received both doses, say experts. As the global debate on booster shots gathers momentum, several scientists here said the priority must be to ensure that more people are inoculated with at least their first jab.
COVID-hit Chinese city tells residents to stay home as holiday starts
A city in southeast China hit by COVID19 told residents on Saturday to stay home and closed various venues, as infections spread in the country's latest hotspot during a key holiday travel season.
No regrets on book launch, no-one got COVID from that party: Shastri
India head coach Ravi Shastri says he has no regrets about organising the book launch, which was widely perceived to be the reason for a COVID19 outbreak that forced the cancellation of the fifth Test against England in Manchester. Shastri, fielding coach R Sridhar, bowling coach Bharath Arun and physio Nitin Patel were found infected during the Oval Test and when junior physio Yogesh Parmar's test came positive ahead of the fifth Test in Manchester, the game was controversially called off with India leading the series 21. There were reports of people not wearing masks at the event.
Schools closed in Leh as Ladakh reports 71 new COVID-19 cases
All schools in Leh district were closed for 15 days from Saturday after Ladakh reported 71 fresh cases of COVID19, the highest singleday rise in the past over two months, taking the overall infection tally to 20,702, officials said. A majority of the new cases were detected from Druk Padma Karpo School Shey, prompting the District Development Commissioner (Leh) Shrikant Balasaheb Suse to notify the school campus as a co
Andaman & Nicobar reports one new COVID-19 case
Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported only one new COVID19 case pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,596, a health official said on Saturday. The single COVID19 case was detected during local contact tracing, the official said.