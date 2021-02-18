  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases rise after falling for 2 days; Tamil Nadu removes all curbs on flights

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: February 18, 2021 11:46 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,09,50,201 with 12,881 new infections, while the recoveries surged to 1,06,56,845, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll increased to1,56,014 with 101 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has dropped to 1.42 percent, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,56,845 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.32 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,37,342 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country whichcomprises1.25 percent of the total cases, the data stated.

