Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases rise after falling for 2 days; Tamil Nadu removes all curbs on flights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,09,50,201 with 12,881 new infections, while the recoveries surged to 1,06,56,845, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll increased to1,56,014 with 101 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has dropped to 1.42 percent, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,56,845 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.32 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,37,342 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country whichcomprises1.25 percent of the total cases, the data stated.
Feb 18, 2021
11:27
Odisha reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, over 5 lakh inoculated so far
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday went up to 3,36,397 after 75 more people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said. The state also registered recovery of 88 patients taking the total number of cured people to 3,33,788, which is 99.22 percent of the caseload. The state's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 percent while its positivity rate remains at 4.16 percent, he said.
Feb 18, 2021
11:16
Three new cases take Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,399
Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the tally in the state to 4,399, an official said on Thursday. Two fresh cases were reported from Lawngtlai district and one from Saitual, he said. One new patient has travel history, while two were detected during contact tracing, the official said, adding they were asymptomatic. Mizoram now has 20 active cases and 4,369 people have recovered from the disease.
Feb 18, 2021
11:03
UN chief 'extremely grateful' for India's 200,000 COVID vaccines for peacekeepers
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "extremely grateful" for the gift of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses announced by India for peacekeepers, the spokesperson for the UN chief has said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while addressing the UN Security Council meeting on COVID-19 on Wednesday, announced a gift of 200,000 COVID-19 doses for the UN peacekeepers. "Keeping in mind the UN Peacekeepers who operate in such difficult circumstances, we would like to announce today a gift of 200,000 doses for them, he said.
Feb 18, 2021
10:45
PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to be held online due to COVID-19, says Education Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual interaction with students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will be held online in this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank' said on Thursday. The interaction with students from classes 9 to 12 ahead of their exams will be held in March, the minister said. "I feel happy to share that the interaction every student was waiting for is back! Get ready to smile your way through exams with PM @narendramodi in #ParikshaPeCharcha2021," he said in a tweet. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the interaction will be conducted online, he said in another tweet.
Feb 18, 2021
10:30
JUST IN | Tamil Nadu removes restrictions on all inter and intra-state flights, lifts the ceiling on the number of intra and inter-state flights
Maharashtra's Thane reports 369 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths
Thane has added 369 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,58,694, an official said on Thursday. Six deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported on Wednesday, raising the toll in the district to 6,214, he said. The COVID-19 fatality rate in the district is 2.40 percent, he said. So far, 2,49,115patients have recovered from the infection in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 96.30 percent.
Feb 18, 2021
09:40
Global coronavirus tally at 11,04,30,929; deaths at 24,40,948
Feb 18, 2021
09:26
India COVID-19 tally at 1,09,50,201 cr with 12,881 fresh cases in past 24 hours, active cases at 1,37,342
Here are the salient points from today's Union health ministry data:
-Active Cases Rise After Falling For Two Days; It’s Up 793 In Last 24 Hrs
-Additions To Total Cases Rises Above 12,000
-Additions To Total Cases At 12,881 Against Recoveries Of 11,987
-Increase In Deaths Remains Above 100 For 2nd Straight Day, it’s Up 101
-Recovery Rate Slips To 97.32% While Positivity Rate Remains At 1.25%
-Mortality Rate Drops To 1.42% After Being At 1.43% For 16 Days
-Total Cases At 1.09 Cr, Active 1.37 Lk, Recoveries 1.06 Cr & Deaths 1.56 Lakh
-Total Vaccination At 94.22 Lakh; Last 24-hr Tally At 4.23 Lakh Vs Prev Day’s 2.77 Lakh
Feb 18, 2021
09:18
Bengal reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,73,012 on Wednesday as 133 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,237, a health bulletin said. Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 44, while the fresh fatalities were reported in the metropolis and neighbouring North 24 Parganas district.
Feb 18, 2021
09:04
Pune district records 857 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths
Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday recorded 857 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily count in the last few days, taking the overall infection figure to 3,94,726, an official said. Also, six more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 9,156, he said. As per the daily COVID-19 report issued by the district health officer, for the last three to four days, less than 650 cases were being reported. However, 857 cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.
Feb 18, 2021
08:58
4,892 fresh COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths in Kerala
Kerala logged 4,892 new COVID-19 cases, including 24 health workers, and 16 deaths, taking the total caseload to 10.16 lakh and the toll to 4,032 on Wednesday. A total of 69,953 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 6.99 percent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,16,848. A total of 1,07,71,847 samples have been tested so far.
Feb 18, 2021
08:46
90 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far: Vardhan
Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said 90 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the country so far. He also said India is supplying COVID-19 vaccines to 23 countries and 40 nations in all have requested for vaccines. Vardhan was virtually addressing scientists of CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow on the occasion of its 70th Annual Day. "As of today, 90 lakh doses of vaccines have been administered in India, and we are supplying vaccines to 23 countries and 40 countries in all have requested the vaccines," Vardhan said.
Feb 18, 2021
08:33
Maharashtra records spike in COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths
In a sharp spike, Maharashtra reported 4,787 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest one-day count this year, the state health department said. The state's COVID-19 tally has now risen to 20,76,093, the department said in a statement. Among the districts, Amravati reported the highest rise in a day, from 82 on Tuesday to 230 on Wednesday. The state reported the 40 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 51,631, it said. Also, 3,853 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery tally to 19,85,261, the statement said. With this, the state now has 38,013 active cases, he said. This is the eighth straight day when the state has reported more than 3,000 cases in a day, indicating a steady rise in infections as compared to the previous few weeks. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases -- 20,76,093; new cases -- 4,787; death toll -- 51,631; discharged -- 19,85,261; active cases -- 38,013; people tested so far -- 1,54,55,268.
Feb 18, 2021
08:20
Mumbai records 721 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over a month
Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 721 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since January 7, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. With this, the city's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,15,751. The death toll in the city climbed to 11,426 with three new fatalities. For the last two days, the daily cases had remained below the 500-mark. More than 500 fresh cases were recorded for five straight days since February 10. Mumbai had recorded 461 new cases on Monday and 493 on Tuesday.
Feb 18, 2021
08:10
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the ongong inoculation drive in the country.