Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases rise after falling for 2 days; Tamil Nadu removes all curbs on flights

Maharashtra records spike in COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths

In a sharp spike, Maharashtra reported 4,787 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest one-day count this year, the state health department said. The state's COVID-19 tally has now risen to 20,76,093, the department said in a statement. Among the districts, Amravati reported the highest rise in a day, from 82 on Tuesday to 230 on Wednesday. The state reported the 40 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 51,631, it said. Also, 3,853 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery tally to 19,85,261, the statement said. With this, the state now has 38,013 active cases, he said. This is the eighth straight day when the state has reported more than 3,000 cases in a day, indicating a steady rise in infections as compared to the previous few weeks. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases -- 20,76,093; new cases -- 4,787; death toll -- 51,631; discharged -- 19,85,261; active cases -- 38,013; people tested so far -- 1,54,55,268.