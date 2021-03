Coronavirus News Live Updates: COVID-19 tally added over 27k new cases, nearly 20k discharges and 140 deaths, taking the country total to more than 1.13 crore cases. There are more than 2 lakh total active cases in the country, as the vaccination count is steadily rising.

The country has vaccinated nearly 3 crore high-risk people and elderly to date, and over 20 lakh people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

Nearly 27 lakh people vaccinated in Maha so far

A total of 26,89,922 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Maharashtra so far, a health official said on Saturday. On Friday alone, as many as 2,54,956 people were administered the doses, which is the highest single-day vaccination figure in the state till now, he said. "This data was compiled on Saturday as many immunisation centres operated till late night on Friday," he said. Of the total number of 26,89,922 people vaccinated so far in the state, 3,73,317 have received their second dose also, while all others have got the first dose, the official added.

31 new COVID 19 cases in Pondy, tally reaches 40,015

Puducherry posted 31 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday, raising the gross to 40,015. However, there was no fresh death reported in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the toll remained 670. While Puducherry region accounted for 23 new cases out of the total 31, Karaikal had three and Mahe five. Yanam had no fresh case of infection, Director of Health and Family Services Department S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 1153, death toll by 5

With the addition of 1,153 coronavirus cases, the infection count in the Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,74,283, an official said on Saturday. These new cases were reported on Friday, he said. As the virus claimed five more lives, the death toll in the district rose to 6,326. Its COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.31 percent, he added.

Australia records first local COVID-19 case in two weeks

Australia on Saturday recorded first local COVID-19 case in more than two weeks after a doctor tested positive for the coronavirus, triggering restrictions in area hospitals. Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the unnamed doctor last week treated two patients who had recently returned to Australia and had tested positive for the UK variant.

Night curfew likely in Bhopal, Indore, says Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that night curfew might be imposed in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday in view of the spurt in coronavirus cases in these two districts. He said this during a meeting held on Friday evening to review the coronavirus situation in the state. The chief minister said that people coming to the state by air, trains or roads from neighbouring Maharashtra, where there is a spike in cases, should be thermally scanned. During the meeting, ways to restrict the influx of people from Maharashtra were also discussed, the statement said.

Indore has so far reported 940 deaths and Bhopal 621. There are 1,528 active cases in Indore, while the state capital has 806 such cases.

Philippines detects first case of Brazil COVID-19 variant

The Philippines has detected its first case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil, the health ministry said on Saturday. A Filipino returning from Brazil tested positive for the P.1 variant after 752 samples were sequenced at the genome centre, the ministry said in a statement.

Assam reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

Assam reported 21 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday taking the total caseload to 2,17,776, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission, Assam. Meanwhile, 19,219 beneficiaries were administered the COVID-19 jabs during the day taking the total to 5,24,629 so far, the bulletin said. A total of 934 people with comorbidities, 5923 senior citizens and 8,058 health care workers and front-line workers received the first dose of the vaccine on Friday. Around 4,304 health care and front line, workers had received the second dose of vaccine on Wednesday.

Delhi records 431 fresh COVID-19 cases; govt on full vigil, says Jain

Delhi on Friday recorded 431 new COVID19 cases, the highest single-day rise in over two months, while the positivity rate increased to 0.60 percent, according to data shared by the health department. Interacting with reporters, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the city recording over 400 new COVID19 cases per day was "not alarming" and asserted that the positivity rate was still below one per cent. The death toll on Friday climbed to 10,936 with two more fatalities, as per the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

Active cases back above 2 lakh

19 India Update | Active cases back above 2 lakh after a rise of 4,785 cases in last 24 hours; vaccinations rise significantly vs yesterday's (public holiday) tally

Recovery rate continues to slip while positivity rate rises marginally pic.twitter.com/YlwKd2RXSn — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 13, 2021

With 24,882 new infections, India records highest single-day spike so far this year

India on Saturday recorded 24,882 fresh COVID-19 infections, the highest so far this year, which took the caseload to 1,13,33,728, according to Union health ministry data. This is also the highest daily rise in the last 83 days. As many as 26,624 new infections were recorded on December 20. The death toll climbed to 1,58,446 with 140 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country's active caseload increased to 2,02,022, which constitutes 1.74 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate dropped to 96.82 per cent.