Coronavirus News: India saw over 40k new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the highest single-day rise recorded in 111 days, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1.15 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. Registering an increase for the tenth day in a row, the total active caseload has reached nearly 3 lakh, which now comprises 2.49 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.12 percent, the data stated. The daily rise in infections (40,953) was the highest recorded in 111 days, while the death toll increased to nearly 2 lakh with 188 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The country has vaccinated nearly 4.20 crore high-risk people and elderly to date, and over 27 lakh people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

Stay tuned for the live updates on coronavirus news and inoculation drive from across the world.

Three shooters, including two Indians, have tested positive for #COVID19 at the Shooting World Cup. They have been quarantined: National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) official — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2021

'UK strain likely accounts for 30% of US Covid cases'

The highly contagious coronavirus variant first identified in Britain likely accounts for up to 30 per cent of the confirmed cases in the US, Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, said. The variant, called B.1.1.7, has been reported in at least 94 countries and detected in 50 jurisdictions in the US, Fauci said on Friday during a White House briefing on the pandemic. He added that the numbers are likely growing, reports Xinhua news agency. Fauci said the B.1.1.7 variant is 50 percent more transmissible and likely to cause more severe disease. "We're at a position right now where we have a plateauing at around 53,000 cases per day," he said.

No fresh COVID-19 case in Arunachal, tally remains at 16,842

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said on Saturday. The northeastern state's tally remained at 16,842, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said. Arunachal Pradesh now has three active cases, while 16,783 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said. A total of 56 people have died due to the contagion, Jampa said, adding, till Friday, 4,11,459 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state. Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 61,063 people have been inoculated thus far.

Frontline workers need not report to work on day of vaccination: Delhi govt

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Delhi government on Friday said frontline workers and officials aged 45 and above, who have co-morbidities, need not report to work on the day they are being vaccinated and they will be considered ''on duty'' provided they submit proof of vaccination. Keeping in view the fact that these beneficiaries may have to travel to designated healthcare facilities for vaccination and they may experience mild pain after administration of vaccine besides mild body ache and fever (in few cases), it may not be feasible for them to report to work on the day of vaccination and have a productive day in terms of the transaction of day-to-day business, an official order said.

Centre asks states to ensure that people follow COVID-appropriate behaviour

The Centre asked the states and Union territories on Friday to ensure that people follow COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing face masks, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing in view of a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases in parts of the country. In a communication to the chief secretaries of all the states and Union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the states and UTs have been mandated to take all necessary measures to promote COVID-appropriate behaviour and ensure that people wear face masks, maintain hand hygiene and social distancing. Further, these measures are also included in the National Directives for COVID-19 Management, which have to be strictly followed throughout the country.

US clears Biden's 100M vaccination goal, with eye on next

The US on Friday cleared President Joe Biden's goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus shots, more than a month before his target date of his 100th day in office, as the president prepared to set his sights higher in the nationwide vaccination effort.

Germany targets doctors, border states in vaccination drive

Germany will supply general practitioners with vaccines and deliver additional doses to regions on the Czech and French borders as it seeks to get its campaign back on track following a three-day pause in using the AstraZeneca shot. "The motto is vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a meeting with the leaders of Germany's 16 federal states. Case numbers have been rising in Germany, driven by an easing of restrictions in recent weeks just as a more transmissible variant of the virus has spread, underlining the need to accelerate vaccinations to protect the vulnerable.

Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge

Greece's government announced plans Friday to reopen the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites nationwide and provide free weekly rapid tests for COVID-19 for all the country's residents as it prepares to restart the tourism season in mid-May. The measures were announced despite an ongoing surge in daily infections to 20.9 per 100,000 residents, as a seven-day rolling average, with private hospital space being used by the state-run health service to cope with treatment demand.

Domestic flight tickets to cost 5% more as COVID cases, ATF prices rise

With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise in India leading to stricter guidelines and a lesser number of fliers, the civil aviation ministry has decided to increase the minimum airfare by five percent. The hike in the minimum airfare follows the raise in the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices. The ministry has, at least for now, decided to continue with the same 80 percent cap on the number of passengers a flight can carry.

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rises to 4,446

Scientists probe new theories on whether AstraZeneca shot linked to blood clots

Scientists are exploring several possibilities that might explain at least 18 reports of extremely rare blood clots in the brain that occurred in individuals in the days and weeks after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

European investigators have put forward one theory that the vaccine triggers an unusual antibody in some rare cases; others are trying to understand whether the cases are linked with birth control pills. Read more here.

3,062 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, a new high since the pandemic began

Mumbai reported the highest spike of 3,062 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its caseload to over 3.5 lakh, BMC said. With 10 deaths since Thursday evening, the death toll increased to 11,565.

The day before too the city had set a new record of daily cases at 2,877, but on Friday new cases crossed the 3,000-mark. The city has recorded ten or more deaths in a day thrice this year. On January 5 and January 21, the city had reported 11 and 10 fatalities, respectively. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 20,140. The recovery rate in the city is 91 percent while the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases has increased to 0.56 percent from 0.17 percent a month ago.

Thane district's COVID-19 count up by 1,949, death toll by 8