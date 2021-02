India's COVID-19 tally added some 14,000 new cases, more than 10,000 discharges and over 100 deaths, taking the country total to more than 1.09 crore cases. There are more than 1.43 lakh total active cases in the country, as the vaccination count is steadily rising.

The country has vaccinated over 1.07 crore high-risk people to date, and more than 52,000 people were vaccinated yesterday.

Today's Data Highlights

- 13.99k new cases, 10.3k new recoveries, 101 new deaths, 3.59k rise in active cases

- New cases in India highest in the last 22 days

- Active cases on the rise for the third consecutive days

- Maharashtra reports 6.1k new cases, Kerala 4.5k, Tamil Nadu 448

- Maharashtra reports 44 new deaths, Kerala 15

From Feb 5-18, COVID positivity rate oscillated between zero and 0.9%: Data

Temperature drop link to COVID-19 surge likely: Maha official

Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounts to 5,73,387

Telangana reports 157 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Taiwan grants emergency authorisation for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 471, death toll by 8

Pfizer promises to double supply as Biden pushes for quicker vaccine rollout

US President Joe Biden on Friday secured a commitment from Pfizer Inc to double the COVID-19 vaccine it churns out in the coming weeks, putting his goal to fill the country's inoculation stockpile by summer in sight. The drugmaker's chief executive, Albert Bourla, used a visit by the US president to the company's largest manufacturing facility to announce that he expects to more than double the around 5 million doses per week the company currently provides to the US government.