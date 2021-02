India's COVID-19 tally added some 16,488 new cases, more than 12,700 discharges and 113 deaths, taking the country total to more than 1.10 crore cases. There are more than 1.59 lakh total active cases in the country, as the vaccination count is steadily rising.

The country has vaccinated over 1.4 crore high-risk people to date, and more than 8 lakh people were vaccinated yesterday.

COVID vaccine price: Talks between govt and manufacturers remain inconclusive

Talks between Government and COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to set the vaccine price at Rs 250 remain inconclusive as manufacturers hesitate to supply to private hospitals at such a low price.

India registered a single-day spike of over 16,000 COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row on Saturday, pushing the infection tally to 1,10,79,979, while the recoveries surged to 1,07,63,451, according to Union Health Ministry data. A total of 16,488 novel coronavirus cases were reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,56,938 with 113 new fatalities, showed the data updated at 8 am on Saturday.

The active case count has further increased to 1,59,590, which comprises1.44 per cent of the total infections, the data stated. The number of recoveries reached 1,07,63,451, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.14 percent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 percent.

The 113 new fatalities include 48 from Maharashtra, 15 from Punjab and 14 from Kerala. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 52,041 in Maharashtra, 12,488 in Tamil Nadu, 12,320 in Karnataka, 10,906 in Delhi, 10,263 in West Bengal, 8,725 in Uttar Pradesh and 7,169 in Andhra Pradesh.

For the first time, a coronavirus-linked death has been reported in Lakshadweep. The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths were caused due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.