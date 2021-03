Coronavirus Live: COVID-19 tally added over 18k new cases, more than 14k discharges and 108 deaths, taking the country total to more than 1.12 crore cases. There are more than 1.8 lakh total active cases in the country, as the vaccination count is steadily rising.

The country has vaccinated nearly 2 crore high-risk people and elderly to date, and over 14 lakh people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

Stay tuned for the live updates on coronavirus news and inoculation drive from across the world.

Dalai Lama receives first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine

India records over 18,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, vaccination nears 2 crore

#COVID19 India Updates | Per the latest @MoHFW_INDIA data, total vaccinations have risen to 1.95 cr, around 14.92 lk people vaccinated over past 24 hours. Recovery rate, positivity rate & mortality rate at 96.98%, 1.61% & 1.4% respectively pic.twitter.com/r2a2fnd6ZO — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 6, 2021

Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 689, death toll by 6

With the addition of 689 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2.6 lakh, an official said on Saturday. These new cases were reported on Friday, he said. The virus claimed the life of six more persons, which took the death toll in the district to 6,296. The district's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.35 percent, he added. So far, 2.5 lakh patients have recuperated from the infection and the recovery rate stands at 95.04 percent. There are 7,003 active cases in the district at present, the official said.