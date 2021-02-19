Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Clinical trials indicate India's vaccines will be effective against Covid-19 variants, says ICMR

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Updates from across the world

Rich countries are on course to have over a billion more COVID-19 vaccine doses than they need, a report said, while Brazil surpassed 10 million cases and Africa's deaths crossed 100,000 as a second wave overwhelmed hospitals.

EUROPE

-Ireland will remain under significant restrictions until the end of April, the prime minister was quoted as saying.

-The Vatican moved to clarify a decree that implied employees could lose their jobs if they refuse to get vaccinated without legitimate health reasons.

AMERICAS

-The World Health Organization urged nations producing vaccines not to distribute them unilaterally but to donate them to the global COVAX scheme to ensure fairness.

­-The Biden administration will pledge $4 billion to a vaccination program for poorer countries in hopes of prying loose bigger donations from other governments, U.S. officials said.

-Venezuela started vaccinating health workers with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, adding it hopes to inoculate 70% of the country's population by year-end.

ASIA-PACIFIC

-Japan confirmed a new variant of COVID-19, and an infection cluster emerged at a Tokyo immigration facility.

­-South Korea may consider a fifth round of COVID-19 cash handouts, the prime minister said, even as the details of a planned fourth cash payout have yet to be completed.

-New Zealand officials injected a small group of medical professionals with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, in preparation for a wider rollout over the weekend.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

-Scientists will meet to advise South Africa on its next steps after a study suggested the dominant local coronavirus variant may reduce protective antibodies from Pfizer's vaccine by two-thirds.

­-An Israeli bar doubled as a vaccination clinic, with free drinks given to those who got the shots.