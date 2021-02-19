  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Clinical trials indicate India's vaccines will be effective against Covid-19 variants, says ICMR

Yashi Gupta | Published: February 19, 2021 12:19 PM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1.09 crore with 13.2k new infections, while the recoveries surged to 1.06 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll increased to 1.56 lakhs with 97 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate remained 1.42 percent for the second straight day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1.06 crore, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.30 percent.

