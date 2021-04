The chief minister of Maharashtra warned on Friday of a full lockdown to curb coronavirus infections if people did not limit their movement, as the country hit a six-month high for daily cases. Mumbai has been hit hard by the virus, while the country as a whole has now recorded 12.3 million cases including 81,466 new infections registered on Friday, health ministry data showed.

India has the third-highest death toll from the virus after the United States and Brazil, and several states are considering imposing new restrictions. The death toll in the country reached 163,396 with 469 new deaths reported on Friday.

Maharashtra reported as many as 47,828 new infections on Friday - its highest since the pandemic reached India in March 2020.

Stay tuned for the live updates.

Maharashtra CM warns of complete lockdown if things go haywire

Uddhav Thackeray warned of a full lockdown to curb rising COVID-19 cases if people did not limit their movement. "Consider this a warning that I could impose a complete lockdown in the next couple of days if things remain the same," Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in a televised address. He said that people were not taking necessary precautions such as wearing masks or avoiding unnecessary travel. "The situation in the state is worrying. If it continues, our health infrastructure will be inadequate in the next 15-20 days," Thackeray added.

Hong Kong bars incoming Singapore Airlines flights over COVID-19 case

Hong Kong has barred until mid-April incoming passenger flights from Singapore operated by Singapore Airlines after an arriving passenger tested positive for COVID-19 infection. Three passengers on the carrier's March 31 flight also failed to comply with disease precautions, Hong Kong authorities said on Friday. Singapore Airlines confirmed the order but said passenger services from Hong Kong to Singapore would not be affected by the suspension, which runs until April 16. A transit passenger on the SQ882 flight had a negative pre-departure test result, but subsequently tested positive on arrival in Hong Kong, the airline said.

Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 60

The Netherlands on Friday temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people under 60 following the death of a woman who had received a shot, the Health Ministry said. About 10,000 scheduled appointments for vaccinations were to be scrapped as a result of the decision, news agency ANP reported. The decision was made following new reports from medicine monitoring agency Lareb and discussions with health authorities, a Health Ministry statement said.